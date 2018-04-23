Cyxtera Transforms Data Center Colocation with On-Demand Connectivity and Compute

Enabling the on-demand data center: Cyxtera Extensible Data Center (CXD)

The CXD platform combines a network and services provisioning engine with an intra-data center software-defined network fabric that allows colocation customers to provision services on demand or via a web console. Customers can run distributed environments within and across data centers without dependency on contiguous floor space. CXD's Unified Services Port allows customers to easily take advantage of any CXD-powered service from a single network cross-connect. Service and management connectivity is protected by AppGate SDP, Cyxtera's flagship secure access solution.

Key Features of CXD

Unified Services Port: enables access to multiple data center services over a single physical port

Network Exchange: provides automated provisioning to select network service providers

On-demand access to Cyxtera cybersecurity and threat analytics services

High-availability, secure network fabric, backed by 99.999% availability SLA

On-Demand Compute: CXD Compute Nodes

CXD Compute Nodes, featuring Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software, brings one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge environments at an administrative time savings of up to two-thirds that of traditional infrastructure. Customers can provision dedicated HCI nodes on demand via the CXD API or web console, eliminating design-to-peak inefficiencies and speeding time to market. Cloud and managed hosting providers can use CXD Nodes to quickly add capability in new or existing markets without the burden of staffing and capital investment. Enterprises can reduce the time to deploy new or augment existing colocation infrastructure from weeks and months to hours.

Key Benefits of CXD Compute Nodes

Provisions and automates HCI at the speed associated with public cloud but with private cloud security and control

Simplifies and optimizes capacity management

Eliminates onsite data center staffing needs

Enables rapid deployment of additional computing power

Reduces management complexity and cost with automated lifecycle management

High-Performance, Redundant Internet Connectivity: CXD IP Connect

CXD IP Connect, a blended Internet bandwidth service, enables customers to quickly provision reliable connectivity aggregated from multiple IP service providers. Delivered on-demand via CXD, IP Connect reduces weeks of waiting for circuit provisioning. With fixed and burstable options and 24/7 monitoring, IP Connect also enables customers to respond quickly to changes in demand and accommodate for future growth.

"We're used to point-and-click provisioning for everything from virtual machines in the cloud to SaaS solutions, yet the data center industry still works with a screwdriver in one hand and a cable crimper in the other," said Randy Rowland, President and General Manager of Data Center Services for Cyxtera. "It can take months to deploy a single application, from provisioning circuits to building out infrastructure in a colocation cage. CXD brings 'speed of cloud' power and provisioning to an entire range of data center services with an extensible software-powered architecture that will rapidly integrate Cyxtera-powered services and those of our network and service provider ecosystem."

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 50+ best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and cyber-resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems. For more information about Cyxtera visit http://www.cyxtera.com/.

