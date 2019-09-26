CYZone announced "The 2019 Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises" in China
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CYZone (www.cyzone.cn), a leading innovation service platform in China, recently announced "The 2019 Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises in China" on Demo China FutureTech Festival.
There are 50 prominent companies on the list. Such as SHUKUN, who has launched an AI imaging diagnostic platform covering tumor, heart and neurological diseases; Neurophth is the first domestic ophthalmological gene-drug R&D company; Creative Biosciences, whose founder is the inventor of colorectal cancer fecal gene detection technology, can also be found in the list.
The average age of the founders on the Top 50 list is 42 years old, and the youngest founder is only 30 years old; there are 36 founders who have experience studying or working overseas. Due to the huge market prospects and policy encouragement in China, a large number of talents studying or working abroad are now returning to China, helping the development of the healthcare industry.
The 2019 Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises:
|
Company
|
Established
|
Subdivision Field
|
12Sigma
|
2015
|
AI+Healthcare
|
Ascentage Pharma
|
2009
|
Pharma R&D
|
CGeneTech
|
2010
|
Pharma R&D
|
Cloud of Wisdom Health
|
2014
|
Health management
|
Creative Biosciences
|
2015
|
In vitro diagnosis
|
DARMA
|
2015
|
Wearable smart devices
|
DeepWise
|
2017
|
AI+Healthcare
|
Delta Medical
|
2015
|
Medical devices
|
Dentalink
|
2010
|
Medical digitization
|
Dingdangkuaiyao
|
2014
|
Pharmaceutical new retail
|
EdiGene
|
2015
|
Biotechnology
|
ExcelMab
|
2016
|
Pharma R&D
|
Fourier Intelligence
|
2015
|
Rehabilitation robot
|
Genetron
|
2015
|
Pharma R&D
|
Gengmei
|
2013
|
Internet+Medical cosmetology
|
Huimei Healthcare
|
2013
|
AI+Healthcare
|
Huiyihuiying
|
2015
|
AI+Healthcare
|
Immunochina
|
2015
|
Biotechnology
|
Jianke
|
2006
|
Pharmaceutical e-commerce
|
Just Medical
|
2004
|
Medical devices
|
Kintor
|
2009
|
Pharma R&D
|
Leads Biolabs
|
2012
|
Pharma R&D
|
LinkDoc
|
2014
|
Big data +Medical
|
Maximom
|
2014
|
Internet+Healthcare
|
Miaoshou
|
2015
|
Internet+Healthcare
|
More Health
|
2015
|
Health management
|
NeighBor Doc
|
2016
|
Community clinic
|
Neurophth
|
2016
|
Biotechnology
|
New Horizon Health
|
2015
|
Internet+healthcare
|
Peijia Medical
|
2013
|
Medical devices
|
Pregene
|
2012
|
Biotechnology
|
Quiknos
|
2015
|
Primary medical care
|
Remebot
|
2010
|
Surgical robot
|
Rogrand
|
2007
|
Pharmaceutical e-commerce
|
Shukun
|
2017
|
AI+Healthcare
|
Sumgen
|
2015
|
Pharma R&D
|
SYNYI AI
|
2016
|
AI+Healthcare
|
Taimei Technology
|
2014
|
Medical informatization
|
Tencent Trusted Doctors
|
2018
|
Medical group
|
VDJBio
|
2011
|
Pharma R&D
|
WeGene
|
2014
|
Health management
|
Weimai
|
2015
|
Internet+Healthcare
|
WELLEM
|
2015
|
Pediatric clinic
|
Xgene
|
2016
|
Pharma R&D
|
Kanova
|
2015
|
Pharma R&D
|
Yaoyanshe
|
2012
|
CRO
|
Yidianling
|
2015
|
Psychological consulting
|
Yidu Cloud
|
2012
|
Big data +Medical
|
Yingsheng Biotechnology
|
2009
|
Medical devices
|
Yunhu Technology
|
2017
|
Primary medical care
Nowadays, Chinese population is facing a turning point, the healthcare industry, driven by technology innovation and import substitution, will continue to develop into the next decade.
In recent years, innovative technologies such as the Internet, big data, and AI have brought more new features to the healthcare industry. In April of this year, CYZone began to review companies in the healthcare industry, focusing on five different dimensions - innovation practice, growth rate, R&D capability, financing situation and management team. After nearly five months of research and evaluation, CYZone finally identified the Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises of 2019. The subdivision fields of companies include biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, innovative medical devices, medical technology (AI+, Big data+, Internet+), medical services, CRO, etc. The average establishment time of these 50 companies is 5.24 years, and they mainly located in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The latest financing stage of these companies is mainly concentrated in the Series – C round.
In addition, CYZone also announced "The 2019 Top 30 Education Innovation Enterprises" and "The 2019 Top 30 Fintech Innovation Enterprises" at the summit of Demo China FutureTech Festival. For further information, please refer to the official website of CYZone.
