CYZone announced "The 2019 Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises" in China

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CYZone (www.cyzone.cn), a leading innovation service platform in China, recently announced "The 2019 Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises in China" on Demo China FutureTech Festival.

There are 50 prominent companies on the list. Such as SHUKUN, who has launched an AI imaging diagnostic platform covering tumor, heart and neurological diseases; Neurophth is the first domestic ophthalmological gene-drug R&D company; Creative Biosciences, whose founder is the inventor of colorectal cancer fecal gene detection technology, can also be found in the list.

The average age of the founders on the Top 50 list is 42 years old, and the youngest founder is only 30 years old; there are 36 founders who have experience studying or working overseas. Due to the huge market prospects and policy encouragement in China, a large number of talents studying or working abroad are now returning to China, helping the development of the healthcare industry.

The 2019 Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises:

Company Established Subdivision Field 12Sigma 2015 AI+Healthcare Ascentage Pharma 2009 Pharma R&D CGeneTech 2010 Pharma R&D Cloud of Wisdom Health 2014 Health management Creative Biosciences 2015 In vitro diagnosis DARMA 2015 Wearable smart devices DeepWise 2017 AI+Healthcare Delta Medical 2015 Medical devices Dentalink 2010 Medical digitization Dingdangkuaiyao 2014 Pharmaceutical new retail EdiGene 2015 Biotechnology ExcelMab 2016 Pharma R&D Fourier Intelligence 2015 Rehabilitation robot Genetron 2015 Pharma R&D Gengmei 2013 Internet+Medical cosmetology Huimei Healthcare 2013 AI+Healthcare Huiyihuiying 2015 AI+Healthcare Immunochina 2015 Biotechnology Jianke 2006 Pharmaceutical e-commerce Just Medical 2004 Medical devices Kintor 2009 Pharma R&D Leads Biolabs 2012 Pharma R&D LinkDoc 2014 Big data +Medical Maximom 2014 Internet+Healthcare Miaoshou 2015 Internet+Healthcare More Health 2015 Health management NeighBor Doc 2016 Community clinic Neurophth 2016 Biotechnology New Horizon Health 2015 Internet+healthcare Peijia Medical 2013 Medical devices Pregene 2012 Biotechnology Quiknos 2015 Primary medical care Remebot 2010 Surgical robot Rogrand 2007 Pharmaceutical e-commerce Shukun 2017 AI+Healthcare Sumgen 2015 Pharma R&D SYNYI AI 2016 AI+Healthcare Taimei Technology 2014 Medical informatization Tencent Trusted Doctors 2018 Medical group VDJBio 2011 Pharma R&D WeGene 2014 Health management Weimai 2015 Internet+Healthcare WELLEM 2015 Pediatric clinic Xgene 2016 Pharma R&D Kanova 2015 Pharma R&D Yaoyanshe 2012 CRO Yidianling 2015 Psychological consulting Yidu Cloud 2012 Big data +Medical Yingsheng Biotechnology 2009 Medical devices Yunhu Technology 2017 Primary medical care

Nowadays, Chinese population is facing a turning point, the healthcare industry, driven by technology innovation and import substitution, will continue to develop into the next decade.

In recent years, innovative technologies such as the Internet, big data, and AI have brought more new features to the healthcare industry. In April of this year, CYZone began to review companies in the healthcare industry, focusing on five different dimensions - innovation practice, growth rate, R&D capability, financing situation and management team. After nearly five months of research and evaluation, CYZone finally identified the Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises of 2019. The subdivision fields of companies include biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, innovative medical devices, medical technology (AI+, Big data+, Internet+), medical services, CRO, etc. The average establishment time of these 50 companies is 5.24 years, and they mainly located in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The latest financing stage of these companies is mainly concentrated in the Series – C round.

In addition, CYZone also announced "The 2019 Top 30 Education Innovation Enterprises" and "The 2019 Top 30 Fintech Innovation Enterprises" at the summit of Demo China FutureTech Festival. For further information, please refer to the official website of CYZone.

