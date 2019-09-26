CYZone announced "The 2019 Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises" in China

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CYZone (www.cyzone.cn), a leading innovation service platform in China, recently announced "The 2019 Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises in China" on Demo China FutureTech Festival.

There are 50 prominent companies on the list. Such as SHUKUN, who has launched an AI imaging diagnostic platform covering tumor, heart and neurological diseases; Neurophth is the first domestic ophthalmological gene-drug R&D company; Creative Biosciences, whose founder is the inventor of colorectal cancer fecal gene detection technology, can also be found in the list.

The average age of the founders on the Top 50 list is 42 years old, and the youngest founder is only 30 years old; there are 36 founders who have experience studying or working overseas. Due to the huge market prospects and policy encouragement in China, a large number of talents studying or working abroad are now returning to China, helping the development of the healthcare industry.

The 2019 Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises:

Company

Established

 Subdivision Field

12Sigma

2015

AI+Healthcare

Ascentage Pharma

2009

Pharma R&D

CGeneTech

2010

Pharma R&D

Cloud of Wisdom Health

2014

Health management

Creative Biosciences

2015

In vitro diagnosis

DARMA

2015

Wearable smart devices

DeepWise

2017

AI+Healthcare

Delta Medical

2015

Medical devices

Dentalink

2010

Medical digitization

Dingdangkuaiyao

2014

Pharmaceutical new retail

EdiGene

2015

Biotechnology

ExcelMab

2016

Pharma R&D

Fourier Intelligence

2015

Rehabilitation robot

Genetron

2015

Pharma R&D

Gengmei

2013

Internet+Medical cosmetology

Huimei Healthcare

2013

AI+Healthcare

Huiyihuiying

2015

AI+Healthcare

Immunochina

2015

Biotechnology

Jianke

2006

Pharmaceutical e-commerce

Just Medical

2004

Medical devices

Kintor

2009

Pharma R&D

Leads Biolabs

2012

Pharma R&D

LinkDoc

2014

Big data +Medical

Maximom

2014

Internet+Healthcare

Miaoshou

2015

Internet+Healthcare

More Health

2015

Health management

NeighBor Doc

2016

Community clinic

Neurophth

2016

Biotechnology

New Horizon Health

2015

Internet+healthcare

Peijia Medical

2013

Medical devices

Pregene

2012

Biotechnology

Quiknos

2015

Primary medical care

Remebot

2010

Surgical robot

Rogrand

2007

Pharmaceutical e-commerce

Shukun

2017

AI+Healthcare

Sumgen

2015

Pharma R&D

SYNYI AI

2016

AI+Healthcare

Taimei Technology

2014

Medical informatization

Tencent Trusted Doctors

2018

Medical group

VDJBio

2011

Pharma R&D

WeGene

2014

Health management

Weimai

2015

Internet+Healthcare

WELLEM

2015

Pediatric clinic

Xgene

2016

Pharma R&D

Kanova

2015

Pharma R&D

Yaoyanshe

2012

CRO

Yidianling

2015

Psychological consulting

Yidu Cloud

2012

Big data +Medical

Yingsheng Biotechnology

2009

Medical devices

Yunhu Technology

2017

Primary medical care

Nowadays, Chinese population is facing a turning point, the healthcare industry, driven by technology innovation and import substitution, will continue to develop into the next decade.

In recent years, innovative technologies such as the Internet, big data, and AI have brought more new features to the healthcare industry. In April of this year, CYZone began to review companies in the healthcare industry, focusing on five different dimensions - innovation practice, growth rate, R&D capability, financing situation and management team. After nearly five months of research and evaluation, CYZone finally identified the Top 50 Healthcare Innovation Enterprises of 2019. The subdivision fields of companies include biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, innovative medical devices, medical technology (AI+, Big data+, Internet+), medical services, CRO, etc. The average establishment time of these 50 companies is 5.24 years, and they mainly located in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The latest financing stage of these companies is mainly concentrated in the Series – C round.

In addition, CYZone also announced "The 2019 Top 30 Education Innovation Enterprises" and "The 2019 Top 30 Fintech Innovation Enterprises" at the summit of Demo China FutureTech Festival. For further information, please refer to the official website of CYZone.

