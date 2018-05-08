Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award

"We put Czarnowski's end-to-end creative capabilities – from visual effects to engineering – to work on GM's brand experiences," said Erik Schoneman, vice president at Czarnowski. "As a result, we produced attention-grabbing activations that powerfully showcased GM's commitment to precision and innovation. We are proud to partner with GM and honored to receive this prestigious recognition."

As part of its ongoing work for GM, Czarnowski's visual effects team pioneered the use of a process to accurately digitize, replicate and animate booth wall material with computer graphics. Using this process, Czarnowski created kinetic and engaging visual experiences. LED walls in the booths displayed moving panels, video and marketing messages about GM products.

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

Czarnowski was also named a GM Supplier of the Year for the fifth consecutive year during the 26th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony on April 20 in Orlando, Florida.

"Czarnowski offers unparalleled capabilities, with creative and visual effects services that complement our proven proficiency in engineering and logistics," said Czarnowski President Mark Nagle. "We look forward to continuing to innovate on behalf of GM to help them raise awareness of their products in imaginative ways."

About Czarnowski

Czarnowski is a multidimensional marketing agency that produces unforgettable brand experiences for the world's most forward-thinking organizations. Our multi-faceted approach combines strategy, creativity, fabrication and operations to tell powerful stories, from start to finish. Our range of services, global reach and cross-sector experience has allowed us to deliver results for customers on and off the trade show floor for more than 70 years.

General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/czarnowski-wins-general-motors-innovation-award-300644163.html

SOURCE Czarnowski

Related Links

http://www.czarnowski.com

