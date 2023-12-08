Czech Republic Semiconductor Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: 5G Adoption to Boost Semiconductor Demand, Market Thrives on IoT and AI Advancements

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Czech Republic Semiconductor Market Outlook | Growth, Companies, Share, Forecast, Value, Industry, Analysis, Trends, Revenue, Size & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market ForecastBy Components,?By Applications?and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Czech Republic semiconductor market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2028.

The demand for semiconductor increased on account of emergence of automation technologies such as internet of things and artificial intelligence supported by Czech Republic initiatives such as industry 4.0 and digitization.

Furthermore, With technologically advancement in automotive sector nowadays semiconductor devices are widely used for critical functions such as sensing, safety features, power management, displays and control of the vehicle. Additionally, as adoption of 5G technology in Czech Republic would increase the demand for semiconductor would also increase, with deployment of 5G technology the usage of smart devices would also surge in the forecast period in Czech Republic.

Czech Republic semiconductor market witnessed significant growth during the 2017-2019 period owing to growth in investment of information and communication technology along with rise of key application sectors such as data processing and consumer electronics. Further, the period witnessed increased adoption of new technologies such internet of things and artificial intelligence.

In year 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic led measures, lockdowns and restriction on international trade resulted in a slight slowdown in the semiconductor market due to supply chain disruption as Czech Republic is highly dependent on import for raw materials such as silicon and germanium. However, with upliftment of lockdown restrictions and regulatory measures to revive economic activity, demand for semiconductors returned to its growth trajectory in final quarter of 2020.

Market by Applications Analysis

In terms of applications, networking and communications segment has captured 33.1% of the market revenue in 2021. networking & communications accounted for maximum revenue share in 2020 owing to lockdown measures adopted by Czech Republic government to curb the spread of virus due to which need for work from home setup increased that drove the semiconductor market in Czech Republic.

Market by Components Analysis

In terms of Components, memory devices have captured 27.8% of the market revenue in 2021. Memory devices acquired highest share in the Czech Republic Semiconductor market in 2021 in terms of revenue owing to proceeding technological advancement such as virtual reality and cloud computing. Additionally, the rise of machine learning would further drive the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, high average selling price of the NAND flash chips and DRAM would contribute significantly to revenue generation. Memory devices holds a key to artificial intelligence and gradual upliftment of AI technology the demand for memory devices would propel in the forecast period.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Broadcom Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics International NV

