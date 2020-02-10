Czech Republic's Masaryk University and BARBRI join forces to expand student and practising lawyer global career opportunities through U.S. Bar qualification

Under the agreement, BARBRI's Extended U.S. Bar Preparation program, the leading bar preparation course for international law graduates and lawyers, will be available to MUNI Law students and alumni beginning in April 2020 to prepare for the New York and California bar exams. MUNI Law students and alumni who take advantage of the opportunity will receive favourable BARBRI course fees.

The BARBRI Extended U.S. Bar Preparation program is specially designed for non-U.S. law graduates and lawyers to comprehensively prepare them to sit for a U.S. state bar exam. Starting with a 90-hour overview of U.S. Law, BARBRI focuses on those topics international students find difficult and/or are most frequently examined. Each student is supported by a personal study mentor who is a U.S.-qualified attorney and expert advisor on the U.S. bar exams.

"MUNI Law is an exceptionally progressive law school, with leadership that understands the changing global nature of the legal profession," BARBRI Director of Institutional Partnerships Chris Jorgenson said. "We're very excited to partner with them in providing a route to dual qualification and wider career prospects."

"We believe this is a great opportunity for our law students and alumni, one that provides a relevant and valuable career benefit," MUNI Law Vice-Dean Michal Radvan said. "BARBRI has an outstanding reputation in providing the training and resources to prepare non-U.S.-trained attorneys for the bar exam. This relationship will provide our students with the knowledge and additional credentials to make global practice a reality and differentiate themselves in the legal industry."

About The BARBRI Group

The BARBRI Group is a global learning company dedicated to meeting the legal education and specialised training needs of law students, lawyers and other professionals throughout their careers. BARBRI's success is built upon its unmatched technology and innovative pedagogy, combined with the ability to harness data analytics, behavioural economics, learning science, and more to develop programmes for learners and institutions. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses. These include U.S. bar prep, curriculum, assessment, global qualifications preparation, online programme management, and professional development. The BARBRI Group, founded in 1967, is a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in London, the United States and around the world.

About the MUNI Faculty of Law

The MUNI Faculty of Law is one of the Czech Republic's four public faculties of law. MUNI Law is situated in Brno - an important legal and educational centre. MUNI Law prepares its students for their professional life in many different fields of law. The school educates future lawyers (judges, public prosecutors, solicitors, executors etc.) who acquire a broad spectrum of knowledge or skills and select a specialisation during their studies.

SOURCE BARBRI

Related Links

https://www.thebarbrigroup.com/

