Czechia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Aruba, CE Colo, PPF, SafeDX, SEGRO, SPCSS, TTC Teleport, T-Mobile, vshosting Among Others

The Czechia data center market is projected to reach a value of $515 million by 2028 from $270 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.36%

This report analyses the Czechia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



In Czechia, data center providers include CEZ Group, Centrepoint Verne and Vapor IO, Host-telecom, CE Colo, GTS (T-Mobile), MasterDC, TTC TELEPORT, itself, vshosting, and SPCSS. The country witnessed data center investments from T-Mobile and Ceske Radiokomunikace investing in two facilities. The Czechia data center market also saw investments from new entrants such as DataSpring, Seznam.cz, and SafeDX.

In Czechia, Prague, Brno, and Oslov have emerged as top destinations for data center investments, powered by an expanding pool of STEM graduates and more foreign investment, resulting in higher data center deployments and job possibilities. Inland connection in Czechia is improving, thanks to the establishment of significant internet exchange points such as Sazecska 10, Tiskarska 10, DC Nagano CETIN, Datacenter Kounicova, Datacenter Autoninska, and Mahlerovy sady 1.

Major telecom companies such as O2, Vodafone, and T-Mobile have commercially introduced 5G in Czechia. In Czechia, more than five state-supported and municipal industrial zones exist. Ovcary, Mosnov, Most, Zatec, and Holesov are some state-owned industrial zones that provide tax incentives for investments.

Czechia aims to achieve more than 20% renewable energy by 2030, and the country seeks to reduce 80% carbon emissions by 2050. Currently, Czechia has around 2.2 GW of power from solar power plants and 0.32 GW of capacity from wind power plants. By 2030, the country aims to generate about 9 GW of solar energy and 1.4 GW of power from wind power plants.

