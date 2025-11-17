Czinger Dallas Announces Delivery of "Point of No Return" 21C V Max Hypercar to the Barchetta Collection

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Czinger Dallas, in collaboration with Czinger Vehicles, announced the delivery of a highly bespoke Czinger 21C V Max to the distinguished Barchetta Collection of Ohio. The delivery took place at Czinger Dallas, recently acquired by US Auto Trust, marking a significant milestone as the collection founders took ownership of one of the world's most innovative and exclusive hypercars.

US Auto Trust delivered the first sale of a Czinger 21C V Max from their recently acquired Czinger Dallas dealership to the Ohio based Barchetta Collection.

This specific vehicle, a V Max variant, is Chassis #32 of the globally limited run of 80 units. Its final design is the result of intensive collaboration at the Area 21 Czinger Customization Lounge within the company's headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. It is where the clients curated every element of the machine, creating a truly unique "1 of 1" specification that challenges the limits of automotive artistry.

"The 21C is the ultimate expression of hypercar performance and design. To finally take delivery of this bespoke V Max and be among the first Czinger owners is an absolute dream come true," stated the clients. "The engineering is peerless, and the entire customization process—from choosing the exclusive materials to seeing the Rock and Roll theme realized—was an incredible, collaborative journey."

The hypercar's dramatic aesthetic was championed by the brand's Executive Director Randy Nowell in partnership with the Barchetta Collection.

"This specific vehicle is one of our very first V Max variants produced. It truly embodies our dedication to personalization with its stunning 'Point of No Return' red tinted exposed carbon fiber, accented by the 'Jester Black' GT stripe down the length of the fuselage," said Lukas Czinger, CEO & Founder of Czinger Vehicles. "The bespoke CNC stitch pattern in red thread on black leather and the 'Devil's Punchbowl' red calipers glowing behind those first-ever 'Bad Penny' carbon fiber wheels reinforce its distinct Rock and Roll theme. It is a masterpiece."

The delivery underscores the growing demand and excitement generated by the Czinger 21C's proven capabilities, including its multiple consecutive track records achieved during the recent California Gold Rush campaign.

"The entire team at Czinger Dallas has been overwhelmingly pleased with the execution and innovation that Czinger Vehicles continues to deliver," commented John Hrad, General Manager of Czinger Dallas. "The 21C's performance and endurance, the interest and buzz surrounding the vehicle have intensified exponentially, affirming its position as a new standard in the hypercar segment. We are thrilled to deliver this stunning V Max to the Barchetta Collection."

The Czinger 21C V Max is the low-drag performance variant of the revolutionary hypercar, which utilizes Czinger's proprietary human-AI design and additive manufacturing technologies, pioneering a new era of manufacturing and automotive performance.

About Czinger Dallas - As the exclusive sales and service partner for Czinger Vehicles in Texas, Czinger Dallas is providing personalized consultation and access to the world's most technologically advanced hypercars. Acquired by US Auto Trust in October 2025, Czinger is part of the group's growing portfolio of world-class luxury automotive dealerships including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, Aston Martin, Lotus, Cadillac and Maserati.

About Czinger Vehicles - Established in 2019, Los Angeles-based Czinger Vehicles is an industry-disrupting performance vehicles brand pioneering a new era of design and manufacturing. Built around a core ethos of utilizing revolutionary, proprietary technology to create vehicles equipped with both dominating performance and iconic design, Czinger represents a radical transformation of the manufacturing sector and the future of human-AI design.

CONTACT:

Tom Valasek

[email protected]

SOURCE US Auto Trust