CZINGER VEHICLES BREAKS PRODUCTION CAR HILLCLIMB RECORD AT THE 2024 GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, July 14, Czinger Vehicles made history at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 21C became the fastest road-legal production car of all time on the legendary Goodwood Hillclimb, breaking the record in the Timed Shootout with a blistering 48.82 second run, besting the previous 49.32 second record set in 2023. Veteran driver Chris Ward steered the 21C to victory with his extensive racing experience.

Czinger Vehicles proudly returned to the Goodwood Festival of Speed for the third consecutive year, debuting 21C in a striking Rattlesnake Green. The innovative brand also shared the 21C V Max with guests in its stunning Iceman Blue specification at their stand in the Supercar Paddock. Visitors had the opportunity to marvel at the state-of-the-art 3D-printed 21C chassis for the first time, demonstrating Czinger's commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation in automotive design. Czinger executives, including Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger, Chief Designer David O'Connell, and Chief Engineer Ewan Baldry were on hand to share insights from their innovative journey and to discuss the future of automotive manufacturing.

Lukas Czinger, Founder and COO, shared, "The 21C went head-to-head with the best of the best and came out on top. This result is further testament to the unique company Czinger Vehicles is. Innovating new technology, applying it in an optimally engineered production solution, and demonstrating its advantage with real world results. Most companies only excel in one of these arenas. Czinger is the next generation vehicles company." Further, "These results take an enormous effort. I'm incredibly proud to work with and lead the Czinger Vehicles Family. These efforts, and the exceptional composure of our driver, Chris Ward, delivered this result."

Kevin Czinger, Founder and CEO, added, "Our team had a wonderful experience at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, and breaking this record ends our fantastic week with an exclamation point. The 21C exists as proof of what is realized when the handcuffs of traditional manufacturing are removed and traded for the freedom to create, optimize, and perfect. Be on the lookout for more record-shattering to come."

With its revolutionary Bio-Logic™ alloy 3D-printed and carbon fiber chassis, comprised of perfectly evolved structures that utilize machine learning and AI in their design, the 21C delivers a new generation of chassis efficiency and vehicle dynamics. Its unique hybrid powertrain combines the world's most power-dense production engine, an in-house developed 950 bhp V8 twin-turbo, with three electric motors to deliver 1,350 horsepower, propelling the 21C from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, and providing continuous peak performance that was perfectly showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

About Czinger Vehicles

Established in 2019 by Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger and Founder and COO Lukas Czinger, Los Angeles-based Czinger Vehicles is an industry-disrupting performance vehicles brand pioneering a new era in the automotive space by fundamentally changing the way cars will be designed and manufactured for generations to come. Built around a core ethos of utilizing revolutionary, proprietary technology to create vehicles equipped with both dominating performance and iconic design, Czinger represents a radical transformation of the manufacturing sector and the future of human-AI design within an environmentally sustainable system. For more information, go to www.Czinger.com .

