Czinger Vehicles Expands its Global Dealer Network with Czinger Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Czinger Vehicles continues to expand its global presence, partnering with Newport Beach Automotive Group to open Czinger Newport Beach. Less than 40 miles from where the 21C is built in Los Angeles, the new location further deepens the brand's footprint in its Southern California home.

Pietro Frigerio (left) and Lukas Czinger (right) stand beside two Czinger 21Cs at Czinger’s Area 21 production facility in Los Angeles, California. (PRNewsfoto/Czinger Vehicles)

Czinger Newport Beach introduces the 21C to Orange County, placing the hypercar at the heart of one of the most concentrated luxury automotive markets in the United States. Situated within the Newport Beach Automotive Group's expansive 60,000-square-foot facility, the space offers a refined environment for client engagement, supporting the bespoke ownership experience that comes with being a part of the Czinger family.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Czinger to our Newport Beach dealership," said Newport Beach Automotive Group dealer principal, Pietro Frigerio. "Czinger represents the future of high‑performance engineering, and bringing a brand this innovative to our clients is something we're truly proud of. Newport Beach is the perfect setting for a company that's redefining what's possible in automotive design and performance."

Lukas Czinger, Founder and CEO of Czinger Vehicles, added, "Orange County's appetite for high-performance vehicles makes it a natural fit for Czinger. Pietro and his team at Newport Beach Automotive Group are the perfect partners to represent the 21C; their reputation for delivering an exceptional client experience reflects exactly the standard we hold ourselves to at Czinger. We are proud to welcome Czinger Newport Beach to our family of dealer partners."

Czinger continues to deliver vehicles to clients around the world. Expansion into key markets like Orange County allows Czinger to more closely support its growing client base while maintaining the highly personalized nature of the ownership experience.

About Czinger Vehicles

Established in 2019 by Lukas and Kevin Czinger, Czinger Vehicles was founded to reimagine high-performance automotive design from first principles. Through Bio-Logic™ Engineering – which combines advanced design tools with additive manufacturing capabilities – Czinger has developed an entirely new approach to the hypercar industry.

The result is the Czinger 21C, a fully street-legal hypercar built at Czinger's Area 21 production facility in Los Angeles, California. Powered by an in-house developed twin-turbo hybrid V8 engine with an 11,000 rpm redline and the highest power density of any production V8, the 21C offers record-setting performance: it holds numerous production car track records, including Laguna Seca and Circuit of the Americas. Limited to just 80 units and available in both High-Downforce (HDF) and VMax variants, the 21C produces an otherworldly driving experience.

Czinger represents a fundamental rethinking of the hypercar space – one that is defining a new era for American OEMs on the global stage.

More information can be found at www.czinger.com.

About Czinger Newport Beach

Czinger Newport Beach, a stem of Newport Beach Automotive Group, was founded on a passion for exceptional automobiles and an unwavering commitment to client experience.

Built by seasoned automotive professionals with deep expertise in luxury and exotic vehicle sales and service, the group was created to meet the needs of discerning buyers seeking both quality and trust.

Recognizing an opportunity to elevate the Southern California automotive landscape, Newport Beach Automotive Group offers a meticulously curated selection of high‑line vehicles paired with a white‑glove ownership experience. With a strong digital presence and loyal local and international clientele, the group has established a reputation for delivering tier‑one service, transparency, and personalized attention at every stage of the buying journey.

CONTACT:

Ryan Greger

Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Czinger Vehicles