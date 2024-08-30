CZINGER VEHICLES SECURES THIRD TRACK RECORD THIS SUMMER, RECLAIMS TITLE OF FASTEST LAP AT LAGUNA SECA

AMERICA'S HYPERCAR, THE 21C, SECURES PRODUCTION LAP RECORD OF 1:24.75

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Czinger Vehicles continues its unprecedented summer of dominance by reclaiming the title of fastest lap at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. On Monday, August 26, the Czinger 21C, driven by Joel Miller, set a new production car lap record time of 1:24.75, marking the third major track record for the hypercar this summer. This latest record further cements Czinger's position as the leader in hypercar performance on the global stage.

The legendary Laguna Seca circuit, known for its challenging layout, complex corners, and dramatic elevation changes—including the notorious Corkscrew—provides a true test of any vehicle's performance capabilities. The 21C's record-breaking time demonstrates its unparalleled engineering, precision, and speed, setting a new benchmark for homologated production cars on this iconic track. Driver Joel Miller, who also piloted the 21C to victory at COTA in July, expertly navigated Laguna Seca's 2.2-mile circuit, making history once again for Czinger.

This record at Laguna Seca follows Czinger's other impressive achievements this summer. The 21C set the first and fastest official production car lap record at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on July 24, 2024, with a time of 2:10.7. Additionally, the 21C shattered the Goodwood Hillclimb record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, completing the course in 48.82 seconds. These back-to-back triumphs underscore the 21C's versatility and its place at the pinnacle of hypercar performance.

Lukas Czinger, Founder, President, and COO of Czinger Vehicles, commented on the achievement, "Reclaiming the fastest lap at Laguna Seca is a testament to the relentless innovation and passion that drives Czinger Vehicles. The 21C continues to redefine what's possible in the hypercar world, not just by setting records but by setting the standard for what a fully homologated, road-legal production car can achieve on the world's most legendary tracks."

Kevin Czinger, Founder and CEO, added, "To reclaim the fastest lap title at Laguna Seca is incredibly meaningful to our entire team. The 21C is more than just a car; it's a symbol of the future of automotive engineering. With every record we set, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible, not just for Czinger Vehicles but the entire industry."

The Czinger 21C features cutting-edge technology, including a revolutionary Bio-Logic™ alloy 3D-printed and carbon fiber chassis and a unique hybrid powertrain. With a 950 bhp V8 twin-turbo engine combined with three electric motors, the 21C delivers a total of 1,350 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds. This engineering marvel continues to redefine performance on both the street and the track.

With three significant track records, as well as its first customer delivery within the space of a few weeks this summer, Czinger Vehicles is solidifying its status as a leader in the hypercar industry, continually pushing the limits of what production cars can achieve and promising there are more track records on the horizon worldwide.

Established in 2019 by Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger and Founder and COO Lukas Czinger, Los Angeles-based Czinger Vehicles is an industry-disrupting performance vehicles brand pioneering a new era in the automotive space by fundamentally changing the way cars will be designed and manufactured for generations to come. Built around a core ethos of utilizing revolutionary, proprietary technology to create vehicles equipped with both dominating performance and iconic design, Czinger represents a radical transformation of the manufacturing sector and the future of human-AI design within an environmentally sustainable system. For more information, go to www.Czinger.com .

