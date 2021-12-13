CZUR Launches New CZUR Mirror True Smart AI Posture Corrector on Indiegogo

Cervical spine issues affect a significant portion of the world's population. Despite this, existing products on the market do not fundamentally solve the problems that cause lower back pain and may even exacerbate the problem. Recognizing that 85 percent of the factors contributing to incorrect sitting posture are generated unconsciously, CZUR has developed the CZUR Mirror, an intelligent posture correction device that uses big data and AI to support good sitting positions. Unlike infrared or ultrasound systems, CZUR Mirror uses data analytics and AI technology to accurately detect and correct mistakes that lead to poor posture.

"At CZUR, we want to look after the health and wellbeing of every employee in a company. Incorrect sitting posture is the leading cause of issues with the cervical spine; however, this can easily be prevented by adopting good sitting habits. CZUR Mirror supports adults to develop healthy sitting habits with small changes every day, while also ensuring children adopt good posture that will accompany them throughout their lives", said Kang Zhou, CEO of CZUR.

Compact and easy to use

Sporting a sleek Red Dot Award-winning design, CZUR Mirror looks great and is compact enough to fit on any workstation. There's no set-up required: users simply tap on the top of the device, and CZUR Mirror will automatically launch Smart Mode and carry out 3D posture modeling. A custom mode is also available, which allows the device to adapt to different working set-ups, from an office desk to a drafting table.

Smart posture corrector powered by AI technology

By using visual AI technology, CZUR's posture corrector accurately identifies four common mistakes that lead to issues with the cervical spine: a bowed head, forward head posture, craning or tilting of the head and neck, and a sinking lower back. When it detects these issues, the device instantly sends out a voice or indicator notification to correct the habit.

The device can be adjusted with four different sensitivity settings. Also, the CZUR Mirror app generates regular sitting data visualization reports that highlight the frequency of poor posture and capture user progress.

Building lasting habits that support good posture

Existing posture correctors on the market need to be worn, which does not address the issues behind poor posture. These items are also costly and need to be replaced regularly. However, using CZUR Mirror, adults and children can build lasting habits and benefit from a lifetime of enjoyment, all with one purchase. CZUR Mirror helps users develop muscle strength and form muscle memory. Users can begin improving their posture within seven days and completely transform their sitting habits in as little as 60 days.

CZUR Mirror will be available as a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo from December 14. For more information, please follow CZUR on Facebook and YouTube , or visit https://www.czur.com/product/mirror

About CZUR

Founded in 2013, CZUR is a global technology company that develops smart hardware solutions for enterprises and individuals. Its smart office appliances include the latest technologies and human touch to improve work efficiency in work environments fundamentally. Its product lines cover hardware, PC services, cloud services, web services, app development, and algorithms.

SOURCE CZUR TECH CO., LTD