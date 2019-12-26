CZUR Launches Presales of Its New Portable Document Scanner Shine Ultra on Indiegogo

The Shine Ultra smart portable scanner supersedes the Aura, CZUR's previous generation crowdfunded scanner released in 2018. "The Aura revolutionized scanning, and the Shine Ultra will usher in a new generation of portable scanning for more users around the world. With the Shine Ultra, we hope to provide an effortless scanning experience at an affordable price point," said Kang Zhou, CEO and Founder of CZUR.

Equipped with CZUR's patented Curve-Flatten Technology, the Shine Ultra automatically removes curvature, and free users from the time-consuming awkwardness of flattening pages by hand. Its auto-focus mode helps users automatically detect and focus on the targeted documents swiftly to enable faster scanning. With a zero second warm-up time, scanning speeds under one second and plug and play capability, the Shine Ultra can rapidly scan and store documents on the go; and comes with built-in video capture functionality, making office presentions or teaching lecture recording easier.

Measuring 116.9 mm in length, 157.9 mm in width, 409.4 mm in maximum height when open and weighing only 1kg, the Shine Ultra's lightweight, foldable design offers greater portability and flexibility in more compact frame. Evolving from its predecessor, the Shine Ultra is designed with features including Correct Position, Multi-target Scanning, Remove Fingerprint, Smart Paging, Purify Background and more. It increases exposure when scanning for better color adjustment. Documents scan in a higher resolution (340 DPI) thanks to an HD CMOS 13-megapixel sensor.

The Shine Ultra is powered by CZUR's intelligent proprietary software for Windows and macOS, which incorporates smart paging, auto-cropping, multiple scan combination, different color modes and a stamp mode. The software also supports advanced optical character recognition (OCR) for up to 180 languages, enabling better document editing in Word, Excel and PDF formats.

About CZUR

Founded in 2013, CZUR develops smart hardware solutions for enterprises and individuals. Its smart office appliances include the latest technologies and human touch to improve work efficiency in work environments fundamentally. Its product lines cover hardware, PC services, cloud services, web services, app development, and algorithms. It holds multiple patents that have spring from its hardware R&D center in Shenzhen, manufacturing factory in Dongguan, software development center in Dalian, and algorithm research lab in Chengdu. At CZUR, people believe that non-stop innovation and creativity will provide offices with practical solutions that offer human warmth.

