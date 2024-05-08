CZUR to Introduce StarryHub Q1 S Pro at InfoComm 2024

The ultimate BYOM teamwork gadget and audio-visual peripheral for enhancing smart meeting rooms to debut at booth at Central Hall C8285

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm 2024 -- CZUR, a leading innovator in meeting room technology, is thrilled to announce its participation in InfoComm 2024, the premier AV industry event, taking place at The Las Vegas Convention Center from June 12-14. The company will be showcasing its latest breakthrough product--CZUR StarryHub, this revolutionary "bring your own meeting" (BYOM) teamwork gadget is the ultimate peripheral for meeting rooms—a high-tech meeting projector designed to enhance smart meeting offices.

Attendees at InfoComm 2024 can visit CZUR's booth, C8285, to witness the unveiling of the upgraded StarryHub Q1 S Pro, equipped with groundbreaking new functions and features. The CZUR team will be on hand to provide demonstrations and answer any questions, allowing visitors to experience firsthand the future of meetings.

"CZUR StarryHub gives customers involved in video meetings the proprietary benefit of the best human voice transmission with our patented AI voice enhancement algorithm," said Kang, the CEO for CZUR. "It offers clients an excellent sound picks up range and more than a 99% human voice restoration rate. To enhance and produce a clearer sound during meetings, we offer enhanced echo and background noise cancellation."

One of the standout features of StarryHub is the CZUR TouchBoard, an innovative remote control combining touch operation, keyboard input, and gesture interaction. This intuitive interface enables seamless interaction with the StarryHub, enhancing efficiency and ease of use.

Moreover, StarryHub's wireless screen sharing, remote video conferencing, and meeting recording capabilities transform any meeting room into a smart workspace. The 4K camera has a 120-degree wide angle <1% 3D distortion rate. It tracks the speaker, and the camera can zoom in or follow the speaker in a video meeting. With its versatile functionality, teams can collaborate effortlessly, share content seamlessly, and make informed decisions in real-time.

CZUR cordially invites all attendees to join them at booth C8285 for an engaging conversation with their team. Discover how CZUR StarryHub can elevate your meeting experience and unlock a new level of productivity and collaboration.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the future of meetings with CZUR StarryHub at InfoComm 2024. Mark your calendars, visit booth C8285, and prepare to be amazed.

About CZUR:

CZUR: High-tech company developing smart office AV products. Focus on AI algorithms, scanners, posture correctors, and all-in-one video meeting systems.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://infocomm24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=956444.

