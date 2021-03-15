D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on March 18, 2021

ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DNZ.U) (the "Company") today announced that the holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants underlying the units commencing March 18, 2021. Those units that are not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), under the symbol "DNZ.U" and the Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to trade under the symbols "DNZ" and "DNZ WS," respectively.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company's search for a target business is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, it intends to initially focus on identifying a prospective target business in the media and education technology (ed-tech) sector. The Company's management team includes Betty Liu (Chairman, President, and CEO) and Mark Wiltamuth (CFO). The Company's sponsor is D and Z Media Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) and Navigation Capital Partners, Inc. are members of the Company's sponsor.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as book running manager and Loop Capital Markets LLC served as co-manager on the offering.

Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 25, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by emailing [email protected]; or Loop Capital Markets LLC, 111 W. Jackson Boulevard, Suite 1901, Chicago, IL 60604, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at 312-913-4900 or by emailing [email protected]. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

