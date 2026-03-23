D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage on FatPipe (NASDAQ: FATN), Sets $8.00 Price Target with Buy Rating

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), today announced that D. Boral Capital ("D. Boral") Head of Equity Research Jason Kolbert has initiated independent equity research coverage on the Company. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating with an $8.00 price target.

Jason Kolbert commented,

"I'm very excited to cover FatPipe. I see a company that's focused on protecting their shareholders, and has great technology coupled with customer services, at a time where redundancy and efficiency will be mission critical."

Dr. Ragula Bhaskar commented,

"We are pleased to see D. Boral initiate coverage of FatPipe. We believe this reflects growing recognition of the strength of our technology, the importance of network resiliency and cybersecurity in today's environment, and the value we are working to create for our shareholders."

The full equity research report is available on the D. Boral Capital's website.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced a full single stack cybersecurity solution designed to be sold to the same customer profile, and Buyer as FatPipe. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Company Contact Info

Investor Relations

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

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SOURCE FatPipe Networks