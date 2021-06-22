D Capital Hires Robert Geitz As Head of Research

SURFSIDE, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D Capital LLC ("D Capital") today announced that Robert Geitz would join the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Research effective today, June 22, 2021.

"We are excited that Robert Geitz has joined our firm. We look forward to gaining the benefit of his experience and judgment enabling D Capital to continue to provide our clients with access to tactical opportunities in the capital markets," said Patrick Downes, Managing Member at D Capital. "We strive to create innovative and responsible capital solutions with shared prosperity."

Mr. Geitz has more than 30 years of experience in investment management and investment banking. He recently spent the last 14 years in senior roles at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management focused on designing and managing alternative investment portfolio solutions. His career has spanned a range of traditional investments and alternative investments, including hedge funds, private equity and private credit. Prior employers included Wasserstein, Perella & Co. and Salomon Brothers, among others. Mr. Geitz obtained a B.A cum laude from Yale University. He holds a charter as a Certified Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

"We believe that there is a lack of creative balance sheet solutions available to opportunistic investors. Banks no longer have the ability to support non-traditional investments – even those involving conservative risk – due to regulatory and capital constraints. D Capital has been helping clients find new opportunities away from banks by partnering with new capital providers with more flexible capital. We take pride in helping fill the gap with prudent forward-looking ideas, and look forward to Robert Geitz joining us to continue this record of delivering bespoke investment solutions for our clients," said Mr. Downes

"I am excited to be joining Patrick and the team at D Capital in this new role," Geitz said, adding, "I know that our collaboration will lead to some new and differentiated investment opportunities for our clients."

About D Capital

D Capital LLC provides private balance sheet advisory solutions, private debt origination and other advisory services for opportunistic investment institutions. Please visit dcapital.com for additional information.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Patrick Downes: [email protected]

For Media:

Steve Bruce: [email protected]

SOURCE D Capital