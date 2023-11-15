D CEO Magazine Honors John Billingsley with Innovation and Technology Energy Award

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D CEO Magazine has honored John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of JBB Advanced Technologies, with its 2023 Energy Award in the Excellence in the Innovation and Technology category.  Launched in 2018, the annual awards recognize leaders in oil and gas, energy finance, and renewable energy who are leveraging opportunities and finding solutions to current industry challenges. The awards are open to businesses and executives from East Texas to the Permian Basin who have ties to North Texas. 

John Billingsley is Chairman and CEO of JBB Advanced Technologies.
JBB Advanced Technologies innovates at the intersection of renewable energy, blockchain, and advanced technology.
JBB Advanced Technologies (www.jbbat.com) is a Dallas-based company pioneering innovations in the fields of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. The company has filed for multiple patents, including one using blockchain to integrate ever-increasing amounts of solar energy seamlessly into the electric grid for greater robustness and resiliency.

Billingsley has been involved in renewable energy for nearly 15 years. He founded and built Tri Global Energy into one of America's 10 largest developers of renewable energy before selling the company in 2022 to Enbridge, Canada's largest energy company. "Renewable energy has the potential to reshape our world, but we will not get there without great strides in supporting technologies to harness and deliver that power to every corner of the globe," said Billingsley. "I'm proud that North Texas is an important global hub for that type of transformative innovation."

The D CEO Energy Awards comprise 10 categories:  Legacy Award, Energy Finance Leader of the Year, Upstream Executive of the Year, Midstream Executive of the Year, Renewable Energy Executive of the Year, Rising Star/Future Leader Award, Private Equity Executive of the Year, Private Equity Firm of the Year, Energy Deal of the Year, and Excellence in Innovation and Technology.

ABOUT JBB ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

JBB Advanced Technologies is a Dallas-based holding company that innovates in the segments of clean renewable energy, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. Through our in-house research and development division, JBB Labs, we are developing blockchain-based solutions for today's world, including one to integrate ever-increasing amounts of solar energy seamlessly into our electric grid for greater robustness and resiliency. We also have a division that is bringing clean, affordable solar energy systems to commercial concerns. And via the acquisition of our Web3 operation, we are developing next-generation blockchain-based customer loyalty programs with applications across multiple industries. JBB Advanced Technologies continually cultivates a pipeline of acquisition and partnership opportunities in both the private and public sectors to catapult the company's growth.

