D CEO Names John Billingsley Among Dallas 500's "Living Legends"

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D CEO magazine has named John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of JBB Advanced Technologies (www.jbbat.com), to its Living Legends listing as part of the 2024 Dallas 500 business leaders round-up. JBB Advanced Technologies creates innovations at the intersection of renewable energy, blockchain, and artificial intelligence.

D CEO annually releases a list of the 500 most powerful business leaders in North Texas.

The Dallas 500, launched eight years ago, is released once a year, recognizing premier business leaders in the North Texas region in a range of categories. Along with Living Legends, the categories include Banking and Finance; Real Estate; Professional Services; Technology; Healthcare; Arts, Sports & Leisure; Education, Government and Non-Profits; and Leading Industries such as Retail, Hospitality, Energy, Aviation, and Manufacturing. The magazine editors spend more than six months evaluating and selecting candidates every year. (The 2024 edition includes 171 new and emerging leaders.)

Among the 20 individuals listed in the Living Legends category are George W. Bush, Kenneth Cooper, Mark Cuban, Ray Hunt, Jerry Jones, Roger Staubach, and Ross Perot Jr.

"Dallas has been my home for decades, and I've seen it transform into a world-class market for business and innovation," said Billingsley. "And I think we're only at the beginning of what we will accomplish. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Billingsley, a West Texas native and graduate of Texas Tech University, has been a life-long entrepreneur. He has launched businesses in accounting, agriculture, banking, commercial and residential real estate development, oil and gas, and manufacturing. In 2009, Billingsley founded Tri Global Energy, a developer of wind energy projects, which grew to be one of the top 10 developers of renewable energy in America. Tri Global Energy was sold to Enbridge, Canada's largest energy company, in 2022.

ABOUT JBB ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

JBB Advanced Technologies is a Dallas-based holding company that innovates in the segments of clean renewable energy, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. Through our Research and Development Division, we are developing blockchain-based solutions for today's world, including one to integrate ever-increasing amounts of solar energy seamlessly into our electric grid for greater robustness and resiliency. The company's renewable energy division develops clean, affordable solar energy systems to commercial concerns. And via the acquisition of our Web3 operation, we are developing next-generation blockchain-based customer loyalty and engagement programs with applications, including gamification, across multiple industries. The company also continues to cultivate a pipeline of acquisition and partnership opportunities in both the private and public sectors to catapult growth with a focus on technology innovation from many diverse industries.

