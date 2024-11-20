D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments Announces Additions to Senior Management Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) today announced two recent additions to the company's senior management team. Stephen Jones has joined as DESRI's new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Gloria Basem has joined as DESRI's first Chief People Officer (CPO).

"It's a privilege to welcome Stephen and Gloria to the DESRI team," said David Zwillinger, Chief Executive Officer of DESRI. "In light of new opportunities and challenges in today's renewables market, these strategic additions to our executive team will help us meet this unique moment. Our team looks forward to integrating Stephen and Gloria into our business, and we are excited for the experience and expertise they bring to their roles. We are also grateful for Chris Clevenger's contributions to DESRI during his tenure as DESRI's COO and wish him the best in his next endeavors."

Stephen Jones joins DESRI to lead operational aspects of the business. He has been a proven leader in the renewable energy industry for almost 25 years. Prior to joining DESRI, Stephen served as Segment President, Renewables at Primoris Services Corporation. In this capacity, Stephen led the business growth strategies in solar, BESS, O&M, and EBOS Manufacturing, while communicating with investors and ensuring business health. As President, he also led the growth of their renewable EPC business from a multi-million to a multi-billion-dollar business in five years, growing and maintaining consistent profitability and trusted customer relationships. His earlier roles at Primoris and Blattner Energy included overseeing nationwide EPC operations, establishing their solar businesses, managing multi-million-dollar renewable energy projects, and pioneering the growth and development of wind, solar, and energy storage industry.

"I am excited to join DESRI to support the strategy and the growth of its business alongside a dedicated and talented team," Jones noted. "Based on my experience, DESRI has always been an admired and trusted owner, developer and operator inside the renewable energy industry, and I couldn't be more excited and energized to be part of this fantastic team."

Gloria Basem joins DESRI from Cover Genius, where she served as Global Chief People Officer. With a strong background in organizational effectiveness, she has spent the last 15 years leading Human Capital teams, successfully professionalizing the function at growing global professional services firms and late stage fintech start-up organizations.

"I'm delighted be working with the DESRI team during such an exciting time for the company and for the renewables industry," Basem shared. "I look forward to helping facilitate continued growth and success for all of our team members."

About D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) and its affiliates develop, acquire, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI's portfolio of contracted, operating, and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes 70 solar and wind projects representing more than nine gigawatts of aggregate capacity. DESRI is a member of the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm with more than $60 billion in investment and committed capital as of September 1, 2024, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products.

Please also note that this press release has not been updated since its dateline for any information contained in it that may have changed, including any beliefs and/or opinions. In addition, no assurances can be given that any aims, assumptions, expectations, and/or goals described in this release will be realized or that the activities or any performance described herein did or will continue at all or in the same manner as at the time of the press release.

Contact:

DESRI Media

[email protected]

SOURCE D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments