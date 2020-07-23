D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments Announces Strategic Financing with Credit Suisse and Zions

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), a leading renewable energy producer in North America, today announced that it has entered into a strategic financing arrangement with Credit Suisse and Zions Bancorporation N.A. (Zions). Under the arrangement, which was originated and led by Credit Suisse, the lenders will provide DESRI with long-term financing to support DESRI acquisitions and growth. DESRI is focused on owning and managing long-term contracted renewable energy assets in North America and has a portfolio of projects totaling over 2,400 MW of aggregate capacity.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Credit Suisse and Zions and appreciate everyone's hard work to close this deal under such unusual global circumstances," said Stan Krutonogiy, Chief Financial Officer of DESRI. "We look forward to working with Credit Suisse and Zions as we further expand DESRI's renewables business."

About D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI)

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) and its affiliates acquire, own, and manage long-term contracted renewable energy assets in North America. DESRI's portfolio of renewable energy projects currently includes 42 wind and solar projects that represent more than 2,400 MW of aggregate capacity. DESRI is a member of the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm with more than $50 billion in investment and committed capital as of June 1, 2020, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Please visit www.deshaw.com for more information about the D. E. Shaw group.

This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products.

Please also note that this press release has not been updated since its dateline for any information contained in it that may have changed, including any beliefs and/or opinions. In addition, no assurances can be given that any aims, assumptions, expectations, and/or goals described in this release will be realized or that the activities or any performance described herein did or will continue at all or in the same manner as at the time of the press release.

Contact: The D. E. Shaw group

(212) 403-8119

[email protected]

SOURCE D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments

Related Links

https://www.deshaw.com

