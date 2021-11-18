D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) Announces Signing of 350MWac of Clean Power Projects with Entergy Louisiana

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), a leading renewable energy producer in the U.S., today announced the signing of three renewable energy off-take agreements with Entergy Louisiana (ELL). The solar facilities will be built under power purchase agreements (PPAs) or build transfer agreements (BTAs) with ELL to support its growing renewable energy portfolio in the region and help power local customers' electricity needs:

The Vacherie Solar Energy Center ( Vacherie ) will be a 150 MWac facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana ;

will be a 150 MWac facility in ; The SJ Louisiana Solar Project (SJ Solar) will be a 150 MWac facility in St. James Parish , adjacent to Vacherie ;

will be a 150 MWac facility in , adjacent to ; The Sunlight Road Solar Project (Sunlight Road) will be a 50 MWac solar facility in Washington Parish .

Vacherie and SJ Solar will be DESRI's second and third solar facilities in St. James Parish, following the 20 MWac St. James Solar Project (St. James). Sunlight Road will be DESRI's second solar facility in Washington Parish, following the 50 MWac Iris Solar Project (Iris). Vacherie, SJ Solar, and Sunlight Road are scheduled to supply new clean solar energy to ELL and its Louisiana customers beginning in 2024.

"DESRI is pleased to partner with Entergy Louisiana on these three solar facilities, which bring the collective total of our renewable energy projects with Entergy above 400 MWac," said Hy Martin, chief development officer of DESRI. "Continuing our long-standing work with Entergy, these projects will provide affordable energy to Louisiana residents and create local economic development benefits as the state becomes a national leader in the new energy economy."

"DESRI has been a great partner of Entergy and our goal to deliver clean, affordable and reliable services to our customers," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. "We look forward to extending that partnership on three more projects across our state and to help our communities prosper for generations to come."

The Vacherie, SJ Solar, and Sunlight Road facilities are expected to deliver significant community benefits, including the creation of several hundred construction jobs. When the projects are operational, DESRI will be the long term owner and operator of Vacherie and Sunlight Road, while ELL will take ownership of SJ Solar.

Affiliates of SunChase Power and Eolian led the initial development of 150 MWac SJ Solar, as well as for the earlier 20 MWac St. James and the 50 MWac Iris solar projects for which construction is currently underway.

"SunChase and Eolian began development of these southern Louisiana sites in 2015, anticipating the eventual cost-effectiveness of solar energy supplies adjacent to key load pockets to meet the reliability and environmental requirements that ELL and its customers have put at the forefront of their energy supply strategy," stated Aaron Zubaty, CEO of Eolian.

"These projects would not be possible without the support of landowners and local communities. We greatly appreciate their partnership through the years of development that it has taken to make these projects a reality," added Heather Otten, Co-Founder of SunChase Power.

About D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) and its affiliates develop, acquire, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI's portfolio of operating and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes more than 50 solar and wind projects representing more than 6 GW of aggregate capacity. DESRI is a member of the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm with more than $60 billion in investment and committed capital as of September 1, 2021, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Please visit www.desri.com for more information about DESRI.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to approximately 1.1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

