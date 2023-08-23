D-Fend Solutions Launches EnforceAir2 Next Generation Counter-UAS with Seamless Operational Flexibility, Higher Performance, and More Power in a Compact Form Factor

Leading RF Cyber Takeover C-UAS Provider Launches Counter-Drone System with Rapid Configuration Portability, Longer-Range Coverage, Purpose-Built Hardware, and Man-Portable Backpack Deployment

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, has announced the launch of its new product, EnforceAir2. The next-generation product features the best offerings of the original award-winning EnforceAir technology with enhanced, expanded, and extended C-UAS capabilities. The system now comes with even more power, performance, portability, and range, all in a more compact and accessible system.

EnforceAir2 next-generation Counter-UAS brings enhanced, expanded, and extended capabilities that deliver more power, performance, portability, and range in a compact footprint, supporting tactical, vehicular, stationary, and man-portable deployments.
High-Performance, Purpose-Built C-UAS Cyber-SDR Hardware with Specially Designed PCBs

  • Longer-Range Detection and Mitigation Coverage ranges
  • Overcomes limitations of traditional commercial off-the-shelf SDR platforms
  • Multiple receivers and transmitters; powerful real-time processing; advanced RF technology; compliance with radio regulations
  • High-Performance MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) Antennas for improved radiation patterns and compact footprint form-factor implementation suitable for tactical or fixed applications

Man-Portable Backpack Option
The system's brand-new backpack deployment provides flexible on-the-move full capability protection for tactical and stealth operations in a compact ultra-mobile solution:

  • Covert use case suitability with concealed antennas and a rugged, slim, lightweight design
  • Long-term power from hot-swap batteries providing long-duration, no downtime continuous operations

Seamless Operational Flexibility (SOF)
EnforceAir2's multi-use deployment kit enables tactical teams to overcome deployment challenges and achieve total operational flexibility. This includes:

  • Quick set-up, locking, and release mechanisms for rapid conversions between deployments
  • Short to medium-term stationary deployment options for tactical teams
  • Tactical, Vehicular, Stationary, and Man-Portable (backpack) deployments
  • Best-in-Class SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) delivering unprecedented power and portability, in a compact, lightweight small form factor, with easy transport, and simple handling and set-up

"EnforceAir2 reinforces D-Fend's strategic market position as the pioneer and leader in the groundbreaking technology category of RF-Cyber for counter-drone detection and mitigation, focused on control, safety and continuity," said Yaniv Benbenisti, President and Chief Product Officer of D-Fend Solutions. "As the threat escalates and proliferates, into more varied environments and scenarios, EnforceAir2 now brings unprecedented power, flexibility, and portability to security officials to confront and overcome the growing risks and challenging dangers."

About D-Fend Solutions
D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is deployed by multiple high-tier governmental agencies – including with military, law enforcement and homeland security users – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

