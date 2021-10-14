D-Fend Solutions' New Software Version of its Flagship Counter-Drone Solution Includes More Protection Plan Options and Detailed Map Information for Enhanced Safety

RA'ANANA, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, counter-drone takeover technology, today announced a new software version of its flagship product, EnforceAir, as part of the company's quarterly software enhancement program.

The award-winning defense technology company has officially released a new EnforceAir version. It includes new features that supply users with additional protection plan options, detailed map information that will make communication with law enforcement more effective and enhanced safety. The version also includes improvements to D-Fend's Multi-Sensor Command & Control (MSC2) system.

New features in this software version include:

More Options for Stationary Protection Areas

Protection and alert areas within the stationary protection plans can now be circular, or the traditional polygon shape, depending on user needs and the scenario. Circular protection areas are located by default around EnforceAir's location. They can be adjusted to provide users with greater flexibility and to protect more distant areas. This enhancement is supported for single and multi-zone alert and protection areas.

Faster Orientation and More Accurate Communication with Law Enforcement

The online maps display has been enriched with an additional information layer that includes street names and points of interest. This feature will make it easier for users to get oriented and to quickly share information with law enforcement regarding precise drone pilot location. This information layer is displayed as a default setting but can be filtered from the display.

Greater Safety

During creation and editing of the safe route for rogue drones, the following settings are now enforced:

The minimum altitude of safe routes will be above 30 meters, to protect nearby civilians and property

The distance between waypoints in a defined safe route will not be less than 20 meters

When landing at the nearest waypoint, the minimum altitude should be above 30 meters

The maximum number of waypoints in a safe route is eight, to eliminate overly complicated routes

"Our customers were instrumental in guiding much of the innovation in this latest version and numerous D-Fend Solutions clients have already installed it," said Yaniv Benbenisti, D-Fend's President & Chief Product Officer. "This new version further differentiates EnforceAir's anti-drone offerings by facilitating even greater control and safety, to maintain day-to-day continuity in sensitive environments. We remain committed to upgrading our software on a regular basis to stay in front of the continuously evolving drone threat."

New Tactical Configuration for the MSC2

D-Fend Solutions' Multi-Sensor Command & Control system (MSC2), a central management solution, controls multiple EnforceAir sensors remotely from a single server, empowering organizations to intuitively safeguard vast expanses of land from rogue drones.

The current version supports the new tactical MSC2 configuration. This configuration provides users with the ability to easily deploy and operate multiple EnforceAir units through the MSC2 application in the field, or other ad-hoc deployments.

The MSC2 tactical configuration is based on a rugged laptop (Dell Latitude 5420) that functions as the MSC2 server and operating station. The configuration provides the same operation, detection and mitigation capabilities as the MSC2 stationary configuration, while enabling operational agility and flexibility.

Additional Features

Additional features have been introduced to EnforceAir for a more intuitive and seamless user experience:

Users can set a custom duration for the system's audio alert notification (5-600 seconds)

Landing-point location for rogue drones can be set via coordinates (in addition to the drag-and-drop option

There is an "Apply All" option when editing safe routes details

The alert area for moving asset plans can be edited via keyboard, or the slider option

The approximated detection zone for the Long-Range Directional antenna will be displayed

These developments advance the already easy-to-use technology and expand the protection capabilities offered by the system.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at high-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security bodies – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

