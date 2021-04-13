D-Fend Solutions Offers Significantly Expanded Counter-Drone Coverage with a Multi-Sensor Command & Control Central Management Solution

RA'ANANA, Israel, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions – the leader in counter-drone, radio frequency-based, cyber-takeover technology, today announced the general availability of its new Multi-Sensor Command & Control system (MSC2).

MSC2 is a central management solution designed to control multiple sensors of EnforceAir, D-Fend Solutions' flagship anti-drone solution that detects rogue drones, identifies them and takes control. By controlling multiple EnforceAir sensors remotely from a single server, MSC2 facilitates expanded and uninterrupted coverage for rogue drone detection and mitigation, without increasing the number of personnel needed to operate the multiple EnforceAir systems.

"MSC2 is essential for organizations that need to secure large areas – including airports, border forces, large critical infrastructure facilities and outdoor events, such as marathons," said Yaniv Benbenisti, President and Chief Product Officer at D-Fend Solutions. "This central management solution will take organizations from 'point protection' via a single sensor to securing vast expanses of land using multiple sensors. Since MSC2 requires the same amount of operating personnel as a single EnforceAir solution, it is the most efficient solution for safeguarding against rogue drones in massive areas. This solution will empower organizations to quickly scale up for virtually any operational requirement."

MSC2 seamlessly integrates into third-party C2 systems. This fusion enables top law enforcement and military system operators to view EnforceAir's drone information on general, map-based C2 platforms, with an option to trigger mitigation via the third-party platforms. Organizations can seamlessly integrate EnforceAir into their work processes and expand operational awareness beyond the tactical team operating EnforceAir.

By aggregating information from all sensors across the site, MSC2 provides unified, intuitive operational awareness to support mission-critical decisions. It also eliminates duplications if multiple sensors detect the same drone. The MSC2 server then selects the best sensor to initiate mitigation, after factoring for interference, radio parameters and ranges.

Drone threats vary by mission, use case and environment, so D-Fend Solutions offers multiple deployment options, providing optimized coverage for a wide variety of scenarios, conditions and terrain types, with rapid and easy set-up. The EnforceAir systems managed by MSC2 can be affixed to vehicles or ships, covertly if necessary, set up as stationary deployments on low or high ground, or used tactically in the field. The hardware is lightweight and compact, and can be rapidly taken apart, moved and reassembled in minutes.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

