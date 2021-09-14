D-Fend Solutions Wins Security Today's 'New Product of the Year' Award

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions – the leader in counter-drone, radio frequency-based takeover technology – today announced that its Multi-Sensor Command & Control (MSC2) system won Security Today's "New Product of the Year" award in the unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) category.

This award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products significantly improve security. Security Today magazine is a leading industry publication that provides technology, education and solutions for security professionals.

D-Fend Solutions' Multi-Sensor Command & Control system (MSC2) centrally manages and controls multiple sensors of EnforceAir, the company's flagship counter-small, unmanned aerial system (C-sUAS) solution. By remotely controlling sensors from a single server, MSC2 empowers organizations to:

Protect larger expanses of airspace from rogue drones

Quickly scale up for virtually any operational requirement

Transition from "point protection" via a single sensor to securing large areas

"There are very few independent and objective sources of recognition in the drone security space, making us proud that D-Fend Solutions' MSC2 was the only C-sUAS solution to win this award," said Jeffrey Starr, D-Fend Solutions' Chief Marketing Officer.

D-Fend Solutions was selected as a winner by a panel of independent judges from the security industry, with backgrounds in engineering design and product experience. Judges named winners across 43 different product award categories, using criteria such as innovation, interoperability, scalability, quality/design and technology driven.

Starr continued: "This award highlights MSC2's ability to effectively expand our counter-drone coverage for use cases, such as aviation and border security, while preserving a unified and intuitive user experience. D-Fend will continue to enhance our technology to ensure that our clients, and the sites they protect, remain secure from rogue drones."

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

