D-ID Brings AI Chatbots to Life Enabling Real-Time Conversation with Digital Humans

D-ID's new live-streaming API provides a 'human user interface' for Conversational AI, enhancing the digital experience and enabling companies to better connect with customers

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , a world leader in generative AI today launched their chat API, the first platform to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI Digital Human in a natural way. With D-ID's new real-time streaming capabilities, together with its text-to-video technology, clients can integrate the power of large language models like GPT-3 and LaMDA to deploy interactive digital humans.

D-ID is premiering the product at Mobile World Congress (Hall 5 stand 5E61, Kiosk 12A).

D-ID's new offering gives enterprises and developers the ability to create photorealistic digital assistants who can interact with consumers in a more human, engaging and effective way, to improve customer support, sales, training, personal finance and more – increasing conversion, customer experience while lowering the brands' overall production costs.

"Large language models like GPT-3 and LaMDA are changing the way we relate to and interact with technology, and we are not far off from all of us having our own personalized AI assistants and companions," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-Founder of D-ID. "We are making tech more human by giving it a face and making the interaction more natural. I am very proud of D-ID, which continues to be at the cutting edge of the emergent generative AI industry."

One of the use cases for brands is the ability to engage customers with more personal interactive experiences. Text chatbots are the top way consumers interact with brands; however, according to a recent Forrester survey , 50% of respondents feel frustrated with their experience. On the other hand, when consumers have a positive experience with a chatbot, 61% expressed they would be more likely to return.

D-IDs live-streaming face animation API offers enterprises and developers the opportunity to embrace the generative AI trend by easily integrating D-ID's proprietary technology in a simple, scalable and elastic package. Companies can incorporate presenters, talking and moving faces, to offer consumers real time digital assistants or companions.

On Monday, D-ID also announced its involvement in the first-of-its-kind framework for the ethical and responsible development, creation and sharing of synthetic media/generative AI. Initiated by Partnership on AI (PAI) and backed by a cohort of launch partners, the framework is called Partnership on AI's Responsible Practices for Synthetic Media and was created over a year-long process with a range of relevant stakeholders, including D-ID. It is a set of guiding recommendations for those creating, sharing, and distributing synthetic media – (AI-generated media).

For more information, visit https://d-id.com

About D-ID

D-ID's generative AI technology elevates learning and development, sales, and marketing video content. Their platform uses deep learning models to enable creators to generate digital people and photorealistic digital presenters from text, dramatically reducing the cost and hassle of video production at scale. D-ID was established in 2017 and is backed by tier 1 VCs. Over 110 million videos have been created using their technology. D-ID's solution is available through a self-service Creative RealityTM Studio , a corporate training solution , an API , and plug-ins. D-ID unleashed the viral sensation Deep Nostalgia , the first generative AI tool to go viral, in 2020. It took over the internet for months, as millions of people used it to bring photos of ancestors and historic figures to life. Customers include Fortune 500 companies such as Warner Bros , Mondelēz , leading e-learning platforms,, social media platforms and content creators of all sorts.

