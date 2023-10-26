D-ID Launches Creative Reality™ Studio Mobile App Enabling AI Video Generation On the Go

Intuitive UI for creators wherever they are, greatly reducing time and cost to produce AI video at scale

First app to enable image upload to generative AI image-to-video technology

WILMINGTON, Del, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , a world leader in generative AI and creative media, today announced the launch of its popular Creative Reality™ Studio as a Mobile App. Available on Google Play and iOS , the app increases access for existing and new users to create videos of digital people from a single image with accompanying scripts in 120 languages.

The desktop version of Creative Reality™ Studio already boasts more than 150 million videos, a new sign-up every three seconds, and videos with accumulated views in the billions. With the mobile app's availability, D-ID anticipates the sign-up rate to double.

Designed for easy use, the app delivers unmatched generative AI creation tools for anyone wishing to post videos featuring digital people – be it representations of themselves, historical figures, fictional characters, or brand ambassadors. The app enables users to generate digital people by uploading images and scripts, to create truly personalized AI videos.

"D-ID is revolutionizing content creation by making it accessible in the palm of your hand," said Gil Perry, CEO and co-founder of D-ID. "The new mobile app not only opens up our powerful technology to hundreds of millions of new users but will also seamlessly integrate digital people into daily social media, messaging apps, and emails."

Key Features include:

Seamless syncing with an existing D- ID account

account User-friendly interface to write or import avatar scripts

Utilize the bank of both standard and premium avatars for video generation

Easy uploading of images from the user's phone library

An expansive selection of voices, covering 120 languages

Direct download of generated videos to mobile devices

About D-ID

D-ID's generative AI technology elevates customer experience, learning and development, sales, and marketing video content. The platform enables creators to generate photorealistic digital presenters from text, dramatically reducing the cost and hassle of video production at scale. Customers include leading e-learning platforms, Fortune 500 companies, financial services, automotive, technology, retail, entertainment, marketing agencies, production companies, social media platforms, and more. D-ID was established in 2017 and is backed by tier-1 VCs. Its solution is available through a self-service studio, an API, and plug-ins with its technology instrumental in bringing AI assistants to life. Over 150 million videos have been created using our technology and more than 140 thousand developers have used our API.

