D-ID unveils ultra-fast multilingual translate - converting a single video into multiple languages with Gen AI lip syncing

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , the leading platform for the generation of digital humans, today announced the general availability of D-ID Video Translate – allowing businesses and content creators to reach multilingual audiences with content that resonates across cultures and languages. Using cutting edge generative AI, D-ID Video Translate automatically generates videos in multiple languages, cloning the speaker's voice and adapting their lip movements from a single upload.

Video dominates modern communication however translation can often be prohibitively expensive and time consuming, restricting potential audiences and causing missed opportunities. With D-ID's simple-to-use Video Translate tool, available for free for all D-ID subscribers for a limited time, creators can instantly transform their videos into captivating multilingual experiences. Users are able to choose from a wide variety of different languages1 including Arabic, Mandarin, Japanese, Hindi, Spanish and French, and simultaneously translate video content into multiple languages at the same time using bulk translation.

"As video content becomes increasingly central to digital communication, the importance of engaging with a multilingual audience has never been more significant." said Gil Perry, co-founder and CEO of D-ID. "D-ID Video Translate is a game-changer for anyone who wants to create engaging and accessible video content for a global audience without incurring significant costs, redefining how we communicate around the world."

With D-ID Video Translate, users can save on localisation costs while scaling their video campaigns globally. Whether it is for marketing, education, entertainment, or social media, D-ID Video Translate helps users reach new audiences and markets with native-language content that enhances understanding and retention rates.

D-ID Video Translate is available through the D-ID Studio or through our comprehensive API. Users can sign up for a one month free trial or request a demo at https://www.d-id.com/video-translate/

About D-ID:

D-ID is revolutionizing generative AI-powered interactions and content. Utilizing Natural User Interface (NUI) technologies, D-ID transforms images, text, videos, audio, and voice into Digital Avatars. Offering a uniquely immersive experience, D-ID offers solutions for creating AI Videos and real-time conversational Agents that boost businesses specializing in Marketing, L&D, Sales and Content Creation. 180+ million videos have been produced with D-ID's self-service Creative Reality™ studio and integrations, and more than 280,000 developers are building solutions with the D-ID API. Founded in 2017 and supported by tier 1 VCs, D-ID employs 90 people globally. For more information, visit www.d-id.com .

1 English, Chinese, Arabic, Bulgarian, Mandarin, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian.

