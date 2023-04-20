D-ID's 'Digital People' Integrate with Canva's Design Platform for the latest Generative AI Tools

Canva users can now easily leverage D-ID's Creative Reality™ Studio to add text-to-video and text-to-speech to designs

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , a world leader in Generative AI and creative media, today announced the integration of its proprietary Creative Reality™ Studio to the Canva App Marketplace. The integration will allow Canva's 125 million monthly global users to take advantage of D-ID's pioneering AI-powered avatar technology while designing within Canva's visual communication platform.

D-ID's generative AI avatars will allow Canva users to bring their imagination to life with just a few clicks. Content creators can select an avatar, voice, language and style using the intuitive and easy to use D-ID app, accessible within the majority of Canva templates, and available in 120 languages. Custom audio and video outputs can be embedded and published as part of Canva presentations, infographics, social media posts, newsletters, banners, digital resumes, digital business cards and more.

"Canva is synonymous with quality content creation and it's an honor to be selected by the company to further enhance creations with our patented digital humans," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-Founder of D-ID. "Since the launch of our Creative Reality Studio a few months ago, we have seen substantial interest with a new user joining every three seconds. We are excited to reach an even wider audience "

"We're seeing many users turn to asynchronous video communication, not just to bridge time zones but also for convenience and to stand out amid content overload," said Anwar Haneef, GM & Head of Ecosystem at Canva. "With D-ID's AI text-to-video app in Canva, you can now create video content in multiple languages without the need for multiple video recordings or retakes. This is a major step to empowering our community with the latest technology and we're excited to see how it unlocks previously unseen design capabilities. ,".

D-ID's Creative Reality™ Studio empowers creators, marketers and training teams to develop engaging content with AI-generated customized video narrators. The platform radically reduces the cost and hassle of creating video content by combining the company's deep learning technology together into one offering alongside other AI-generative technologies. Brands, corporations, marketers, creators, digital artists, filmmakers, advertising agencies, illustrators, storyboard artists, music video producers, and game developers can easily create compelling videos using a single image – effectively bringing the image to life and delivering it into the hands of millions for the first time. D-ID's Generative AI-powered video technology is available to both enterprise clients and individuals.

About D-ID

D-ID's generative AI technology elevates learning and development, sales, and marketing video content. Our platform enables creators to generate photorealistic digital presenters from text, dramatically reducing the cost and hassle of video production at scale. Customers include leading e-learning platforms, Fortune 500 companies, marketing agencies, production companies, social media platforms and content creators of all sorts. D-ID was established in 2017 and is backed by tier 1 VCs. Over 110 million videos have been created using our technology. Our solution is available through a self-service studio, an API, and plug-ins. We are instrumental in bringing AI assistants to life.

