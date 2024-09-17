D. Keith Pigues Honored with The Executive Leadership Council 2024 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) has announced that Luminas Strategy CEO and founder D. Keith Pigues ("Keith") will receive the esteemed 2024 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award at The ELC's Annual Recognition Gala on October 3 at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC.

Named in honor of The ELC's founding member and first president and CEO, Alvaro L. Martins, this award celebrates an individual who has made remarkable lifetime contributions by supporting the achievement of Black executives in business.

"Keith's extraordinary dedication to advancing the presence and success of Black executives in business, along with his deep commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, exemplifies the essence of this prestigious award," said The ELC President and CEO Michael C. Hyter. "His influence across multiple industries, from technology and consulting to academia and nonprofit sectors, has made him a leading figure in our community, and we are thrilled to honor him with the 2024 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award."

Pigues is a dynamic leader, entrepreneur, board member, business growth advisor, executive coach, and thought leader on organic growth, customer centricity, talent, and culture. He is the CEO and Founder of Luminas Strategy, a global management consultancy that helps B2B companies develop growth strategies centered on differential value propositions and confident decision-making. His work spans numerous sectors and Fortune 100 companies, including Cisco, BASF, Ecolab, Dropbox, and many more. As Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of CulTRUE, he also leads a tech company focused on aligning employee fulfillment and organizational culture through innovative data and analytics solutions.

A tireless advocate for women in leadership and diversity in technology, he has been a dedicated member of The ELC since 2003, contributing significantly to its mission through various roles, including his current work on the Membership Committee and as a presenter in The ELC Institute for Research and Development.

Previous winners of the Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award include Tyler Perry, Brenda J. Lauderback, Arlene Isaacs-Lowe, Debra Lee, Ken Chenault, Roger W. Ferguson Jr., and Charles E. Phillips, among others.

The ELC is the premier global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 companies and their equivalents, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders.

The Annual Recognition Gala is The ELC's largest fundraising event, supporting its scholarships, educational outreach, and philanthropic initiatives. In addition to honoring outstanding leaders like D. Keith Pigues, the event will celebrate other distinguished honorees and recognize the exceptional achievements of Black executives and entrepreneurs. This year, the Gala will also award over $2.8 million in scholarships to university students.

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. Founded in 1986, The ELC comprises more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises.

