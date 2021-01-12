D-Link 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Solutions Raise the Bar for High-Speed Wired Connections

"2.5GbE is one of the fastest-growing and highly-discussed technology trends of today. Current digital activities and productivity outpace the capabilities of existing Gigabit Ethernet connectivity," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "Our new multi-gig unmanaged switch and adapter are helping today's consumer and business users upgrade their systems ushering in more reliable, stable, and improved network performance."

USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter (DUB-E250)

Answering the high-bandwidth requirements of Wi-Fi 6 along with the increased data traffic straining wired systems, the DUB-E250 adapter provides an affordable, worry-free transition to high-performance networking. With many of today's PCs only offering USB-C connectivity, the DUB-E250 allows customers to connect their PC to multi-gigabit switches such as D-Link's DMS-106XT. This provides the power and speeds needed by content creators who need wider data pipelines for file storage and uploads or gamers who want to improve low latency performance.

With ultra-fast 2.5Gbps data transfer rates, the mini DUB-E250 measures smaller in size than a pack of gum, making it easily portable with simple connectivity to an existing PC or laptop. The adapter is backward compatible with existing network equipment eliminating costly, time-consuming equipment updates or replacement costs.

Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (DMS-106XT)

The innovative DMS-106XT unmanaged switch offers five 2.5G Ethernet ports that accelerate network efficiency and provide uninterrupted Wi-Fi 6 online experiences to 2.5GbE PC notebooks, 4K/HD streaming services, and gaming consoles. In addition, a 10GB Ethernet port allows users to connect a NAS storage device for quick data restoring and backup. With exclusive Smart Turbo Mode, the switch activates extremely low latency for high-quality performance with just the push of a button. Each port is backward-compatible for seamless network integration, and a front-facing LED display provides users simple performance alerts.

Availability and Pricing

USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter (DUB-E250), Q1 2021, $49.99

Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (DMS-106XT), Q2 2021, $299.99

