D-Link announces MP-TCP enabled hybrid VDSL2/LTE home router

Unveiled to a global audience at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, the Hybrid Router has been engineered to help service providers to deliver improved broadband services to its customers. Utilising the latest Multipath TCP (MP-TCP) technology, it allows concurrent use of Cat6 LTE and VDSL2/G.fast connectivity, to provide an improved and reliable internet connection, even for those currently affected by low data speeds.

To maximise the benefits of this additional internet bandwidth, D-Link has integrated the latest Wi-Fi technology to ensure that all devices connected in a home or small business can enjoy increased capacity. The router's integrated 4x4 MU-MIMO technology optimises network efficiency to ensure a higher capacity and bandwidth to support the ever increasing number of connected devices in the home.

The Hybrid Router also uses latest 802.11ac Wave 2 technology, which provides combined dual-band Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2.6 Gbps (1733 AC + 800 N), whilst Gigabit Ethernet ports provide high-speed wired connections. The single box solution is elegant and straight-forward to install for customers.

Key features of the AC2600 VDSL/G.fast LTE Hybrid Router include:

Connectivity

Integrated ADSL2+/VDSL2/G.fast/Cat 6 LTE modem with MP-TCP support for aggregation and failover

Support G.fast standards: ITU-T G.9701(12/14)/G.9700(04/14), G.970 Profile 106a/ 106b /106c/212a/212c, G.970 Annex S/T/X/Y/Z

/106c/212a/212c, G.970 Annex S/T/X/Y/Z Support Cat6 LTE bands: 1 (2100 MHz), 3 (1800 MHz), 7 (2600 MHz), 20 (800 MHz)

Latest 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless with combine speed of up to 2,533 Mbps

4x4 MU-MIMO optimises network efficiency

Four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports for high-speed wired connections

