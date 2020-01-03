D-Link Announces New 5G Solutions Capable of Wireless Speeds Up To 3 Gbps

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering speeds up to 3 Gbps, D-Link's new 5G wireless solutions will help service providers take advantage of the expected adoption of 5G networks in 2020.

"With expanded spectrum and new applications, 5G is going to bring more competition to the broadband market within the coming years," said Raman Bridwell, Vice President of Product and Services at D-Link Systems, Inc. "These solutions will help more people access that network in more places with the same wireline experience we have today."

D-Link's 5G NR Enhanced Gateway now features a sub-6 GHz wireless frequency that matches what many service providers will use for wireless communication between towers and home units. It also delivers AX3000 Wi-Fi between devices in the home and the unit.

The Enhanced Gateway is joined by two additional models—a 5G gateway utilizing sub-6 GHz frequency and AC2600 Wi-Fi and a 5G NR Outdoor Unit that supports both sub-6 GHz and mm-Wave.

Product Specifications

5G NR Enhanced Gateway

Supports 5G NR Sub-6 GHz

Downlink up to 4 Gbps (5G)

Downlink up to 2 Gbps (LTE 4G+)

AX3000 Wi-Fi 6

3 x 1 Gigabit LAN ports and 1 x 2.5 Gigabit LAN port

1 Gigabit WAN port

1 USB 3.0 port

1 SIM slot

1 Voice RJ-11 port

5G Gateway

Supports 5G NR Sub-6 GHz

Downlink up to 1 Gbps (5G)

AC2600 11ac

4 Gigabit LAN ports and 1 Gigabit WAN port

1 USB 2.0 port

1 SIM slot

5G NR Outdoor Unit

Supports 5G NR Sub-6 GHz + mmWave

IP45 waterproof

Temperature tolerance -40° – 55° C (-47.2° – 131° F)

Supports PoE

1 x 5 Gbps port

1 SIM slot

Works with the EZFi app

Availability and Pricing

5G NR Enhanced Gateway (DWR-2010), Q2 2020, Pricing is Service Provider Dependent

5G Gateway (DWR-978), Q2 2020, Pricing is Service Provider Dependent

5G NR Outdoor Unit (DWP-1020), Q2 2020, Pricing is Service Provider Dependent

For a complete press kit, including specifications and images, please visit https://www.us.dlink.com/events.

About D-Link

D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect businesses and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more, visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link through LinkedIn and D-Link's Business Blog.

