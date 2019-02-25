D-Link announces Nuclias Connect -- a centralised network management solution for businesses

The Nuclias Connect management software is free to download to a PC or laptop, and provides usage overviews and updates, access and traffic management, and easy configuration of APs and switches -- all through an intuitive dashboard.

This is complemented by our Nuclias Connect app for iOS and Android, which offers rapid local AP discovery and provisioning, monitoring, and standalone configuration for small installations; and our DNC-100 Nuclias Connect Hub, an inexpensive dedicated hardware controller designed for 24/7 operation, with pre-loaded management software.

D-Link also revealed an expansion of its Nuclias selection of cloud-managed devices with the DBS-2000 range of switches and two new Nuclias Access Points, the DBA-2520P and DBA-2820P, which both feature zero-touch deployment.

"With Nuclias, we are making your network easier to scale, easier to manage, and easier to troubleshoot, while enabling more value-added services. It is an enterprise-grade solution, streamlined for SMBs, offering automation, optimization, and customization -- as a solution and as a service," said Steve Lin, President of D-Link Corporation.

D-Link has been creating complete end-to-end networking solutions and state-of-the-art solutions to benefit businesses for more than 31 years. This includes switches, wireless devices, network security, IP surveillance, and storage and management solutions delivering best-in-class performance.

Availability and Pricing

Contact your local D-Link office for more information

http://www.dlink.com

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

D-Link and D-Link logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2019. D-Link. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE D-Link

Related Links

http://www.dlink.com

