D-Link Announces Tolly-Certified 5000 Series Data Center Switches

Available with 10G, 25G, 40G, or 100G port combinations and featuring a robust set of Data Center Bridging enhancements and ONIE and OpenFlow v1.3 support, the 5000 Series present network administrators with a versatile, powerful, and cost-effective solution for data center virtualization.

The DXS-5000 and DQS-5000 Series Data Center Switches are built for Leaf Spine and Top-of-Rack (ToR) and End-of-Row (EoR) deployment, in addition to use as Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) and as both Core and Aggregation Switches.

Additional Features Include:

High reliability: Two AC/DC hot-swappable power modules for 1+1 redundancy and load sharing plus Modular, N+1 hot-swappable fan design with front-to-back and back-to-front airflow options for optimized airflow.

High flexibility: Programmable SDN allows for central management of the network.

Availability

The 5000 Series Data Center Switches are now available for purchase from any of D-Link's resellers and distributors.

