D-Link Awarded "Best of Show" at Interop Tokyo 2023

TAIPEI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation, a global leader in networking solutions, announced that its DBG Series was honored with the prestigious "Best of Show Award" Grand Prize in the Network Infrastructure (SMB) category at Interop Tokyo 2023, the largest and most influential ICT exhibition in Japan.

The award-winning DBG-2000 and DBG-X1000 business gateways offer comprehensive VPN protocols, such as IPSec, PPTP, L2TP, and OpenVPN to provide secure tunneling for point-to-point and site-to-site VPN applications. Nuclias Cloud Quick VPN is an intelligent user interface to configure complex VPN topologies, such as IPsec site-to-site or hub-and-spoke, within a few easy steps. The DBG-2000 and DBG-X1000 business gateways can also function as firewalls to protect networks from internet attacks and provide a captive portal landing page for Wi-Fi user authentication. Zero-touch deployment allows for quick and convenient configuration directly from the cloud, eliminating the need for pre-installation and enables administrators to remotely customize settings to optimize network performance. Nuclias Cloud has been adopted by the leading Japanese telcos.

"We are honored to be recognized again by Interop Tokyo," expressed CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation. "As a global leader in networking solutions, D-Link introduced the Nuclias Cloud network management solution in 2011 to integrate networking products such as switches, wireless APs, and business gateways, enabling small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to quickly deploy local networks. In addition to reducing technical barriers, manpower, time, and costs associated with network management, Nuclias Cloud also enhances network security."

"In recent years, we have gradually introduced various applications and integrated commercial solutions to provide cloud network management services that are more versatile to the needs of SMBs. With core advantages such as high-standard data security settings, customized remote management platforms, and hardware designs suitable for various applications, we have achieved brand differentiation and enhanced product value. As a result, we have gained recognition and trust from clients in industries."

The Nuclias Cloud network management solution is designed for SMBs to manage their corporate network through the cloud with a variety of security features such as firewalls, comprehensive VPN connectivity, malicious intrusion prevention, application control, and web content filtering. Through Nuclias Cloud's intuitive interface, administrators can create site-wide policies to effortlessly manage remote networks.

The award-winning DBG Series includes the DBG-2000 gateway with dual-WAN capability designed for SMB headquarter applications, and the DBG-X1000 gateway featuring high-performance Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for versatile remote office applications. The DBG Series gateways can be centrally managed via Nuclias Cloud to provide comprehensive and customizable networking solutions for SMBs to manage seamless and reliable network connectivity without the need for trained technicians.

For more information about the award-winning DBG Series gateways, please visit https://www.dlink.com/en/products/dbg-2000-nuclias-cloud-sd-wan-security-gateway

About Interop Tokyo

Interop is a globally renowned ICT exhibition that has been held in the US, UK, Japan, and India. Interop Tokyo, which first launched in Japan in 1994, has a history of nearly 30 years. The "Best of Show Award" is a key component of Interop, and it is evaluated by a professional judging panel consisting of industry experts and scholars. The evaluation criteria include innovation, technical superiority, practicality, business potential, and user experience, among other aspects, to select the best solutions. For the list of winners of the Interop Tokyo 2023 "Best of Show Award," please refer to the official website at https://reurl.cc/mDMvEA

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown into an award-winning global brand in 44 countries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

SOURCE D-Link Corporation