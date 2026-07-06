D-Link Brings Advanced AI Fall Detection and Privacy Protection to Home Elderly Care with the New DCS-8610 Wi-Fi Camera

Advanced technologies traditionally found in expensive professional surveillance systems are now available in an affordable smart home camera designed to protect both safety and dignity.

TAIPEI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today announced the global launch of the DCS-8610 2.5K QHD Pan & Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera. Guided by the vision to help families "See Smarter, Live Safer," this sophisticated camera brings advanced AI capabilities, historically confined to expensive commercial healthcare facilities, into an affordable smart home solution.

D-Link DCS-8610 Uses AI to Detect Falls and Alert Families in Real Time

Designed for today's changing demographics, the DCS-8610 provides versatile applications that scale from private residences to professional environments. It serves as a privacy-first security solution for the booming population of solo dwellers and independent seniors choosing to age in place, acts as a smart nursery monitor for active toddlers, and offers a scalable safety net for assisted living and professional care facilities looking to optimize resident care without intrusion.

AI Fall Detection: Real-Time Alerts When It Matters Most

Falls remain a leading cause of accidental injury at home, making timely awareness vital. The DCS-8610 features advanced AI Fall Detection designed to provide families with an additional layer of situational awareness by identifying potential fall events at home.

When the camera's built-in AI detects a potential incident, it is engineered to send real-time smart alerts directly to a smartphone via the mydlink app. Coupled with Auto Person Tracking to help maintain visibility across the room, this technology ensures long-distance family members and caregivers receive immediate notifications. This critical data helps them stay informed and shortens response times when unexpected incidents occur.

Hybrid Privacy Mode: Safety Without Intrusion

One of the greatest hurdles in home monitoring is balancing essential safety with personal privacy. While continuous surveillance reassures family members, it often makes loved ones feel micro-managed or uncomfortable in their own living spaces.

The DCS-8610 solves this dilemma with its thoughtful Hybrid Privacy Mode. Powered by edge-based AI that complies with strict global privacy standards such as Europe's GDPR, the camera identifies human figures in real time and automatically applies a dynamic mosaic mask. Caregivers can see posture, movement, and location through simplified body outlines, but facial features and private details remain entirely hidden. It provides a reliable safety net without making family members feel constantly watched.

Smart Living, Simplified: Key Advantages for Modern Households

The DCS-8610 replaces complex industrial specifications with clear, lifestyle-focused advantages for modern households:

Complete Privacy Protection: Real-time AI mosaic masking ensures professional-grade care that respects personal dignity.

Real-time AI mosaic masking ensures professional-grade care that respects personal dignity. Versatile Care Applications: From providing additional awareness for independent seniors aging in place to notifying parents if a toddler tumbles in the playroom, the camera adapts to everyday family scenarios.

From providing additional awareness for independent seniors aging in place to notifying parents if a toddler tumbles in the playroom, the camera adapts to everyday family scenarios. Crystal-Clear All-Around Vision: Superior 2.5K clarity combined with 360-degree panoramic coverage means you can effortlessly check on your entire room, day or night, with a single tap on your phone.

Superior 2.5K clarity combined with 360-degree panoramic coverage means you can effortlessly check on your entire room, day or night, with a single tap on your phone. Seamless Two-Way Connectivity: Built-in audio allows family members to hear and speak in real time, keeping distant caregivers instantly connected.

Capture More of the Moment: Flexible Secure Storage Options

To give households complete control over their data, the DCS-8610 offers a flexible choice between local microSD card storage and mydlink Cloud Recording. When leveraging cloud backup for enhanced security, users unlock complete event protection featuring an advanced pre-record function. The camera is engineered to start recording 5 seconds before motion is detected and continue for 10 seconds after the activity ends. This ensures families never miss critical details, capturing the full context of any unexpected home incident.

Global Availability

"The future of home monitoring isn't simply about seeing more, it's about seeing smarter," said CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation. "With the DCS-8610, we've brought advanced AI technologies typically found in professional surveillance environments into a solution that families can easily deploy at home. The result is greater peace of mind for caregivers and greater dignity for the people they care about."

The D-Link DCS-8610 2.5K QHD Pan & Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera is rolling out globally and is now available for purchase across Europe on Amazon EU.

For more product information, please visit D-Link.com/DCS8610 or contact your local D-Link representative.

About D-Link

D-Link, a global leader in the networking industry, began expanding worldwide in 1986 and was officially established as D-Link Corporation in 1987. With 90 operational and sales locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides innovative and reliable networking equipment, AI-powered cloud management services, and complete infrastructure solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

SOURCE D-Link Corporation