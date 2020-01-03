D-Link Brings AI-Powered Person and Glass Break Detection to Wi-Fi Cameras at CES 2020; Adds ONVIF and Increases Storage Capacity

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link cameras can now tell the difference between people and other objects. The leading networking company announced the new feature, along with break glass detection, which both utilize AI that works on-the-edge rather than in the cloud. They also increased onboard storage capacity, and wired Ethernet capability for more stable connections as part of their new cameras ahead of CES next week. The new software and hardware additions provide more accurate alerts plus flexibility in storing video.

"Cameras tell us when our kids arrive home from school, how the pets are doing, when packages arrive, and more," said Rayan Fakhro, product line manager, consumer solutions, at D-Link Systems. "We need those notifications to be accurate. With our specially trained AI-based person and glass break detection, our cameras can do that."

The edge-based AI eliminates the need and cost of processing video over the internet or on the cloud, which helps provide faster, more accurate alerts.

Along with providing accurate notifications, D-Link's two latest cameras now offer three ways for customers to save video. The first is ONVIF Profile S, which enables custom storage and streaming options to personal NAS devices. D-Link has also expanded the built-in storage microSD capacity to 256 GB while continuing to offer free and paid cloud storage options. All options work with the mydlink app used to view live and saved video.

This year's camera models include both an indoor and an outdoor model. The outdoor model features a spotlight and siren that can be triggered when motion is detected, deterring potential intruders. The indoor model pans around to give a full 360-degree view of any room and tracks motion. Both include two-way audio.

These additions follow the excitement surrounding the announcement of D-Link's rich notifications last year and stay true to the company's promise of continuously adding new features and updates to the mydlink smart home ecosystem. Both will be available later this year.

For a complete press kit, including specifications and images, please visit https://www.us.dlink.com/events.

Availability and Pricing

Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8302LH), Q2 2020, $99.99

Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8526LH), Q3 2020, $119.99

About D-Link

D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect homes, businesses, and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more, visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link on Facebook, Twitter, and D-Link's Blog.

D-Link, mydlink, and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020. D-Link. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE D-Link Systems, Inc.