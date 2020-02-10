D-Link Camera Wins iF Design Award 2020

TAIPEI, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation was a winner of this year's iF Design Award, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, DCS-8526LH Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera, won in the product discipline in the TV/ Cameras category.

Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF Design Award. The Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera won over the 78-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its advanced features such as auto motion tracking and edge-based person detection. The competition was intense: 7,298 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

More information about the DCS-8526LH can be found in the "Winners" section of the iF World Design Guide.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

