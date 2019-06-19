D-Link Canada Now Shipping Nuclias Cloud, an Economical Cloud-Managed Networking Solution for Wireless and Switching

Scalability, powerful hardware and an economical model make Nuclias Cloud perfect for Canadian businesses.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Canada is now shipping their cloud-managed networking solution for switching and wireless – Nuclias Cloud – enabling managed service providers and business owners to remotely configure and monitor their network infrastructures anywhere, at any time.

Nuclias Cloud offers scalability and a range of flexible features accessible through a web browser or tablet, providing users with complete autonomy to manage both their wireless access points and switches, now and into the future.

Zero-touch provisioning and centralized cloud-based control make the network simpler to install and easier to manage, reducing cost and complexity. Its unlimited scalability and low-cost licensing model, also make it the ideal choice for growing Canadian businesses.

Its multi-tenant structure allows deployment across multiple sites and companies, and its advanced traffic report and data analysis tool provide business owners and IT professionals with real-time insights.

Additional features include a secure role-based administration system, auditable change logs, automated firmware updates, authentication via captive portal, LDAP, RADIUS server and also supports Facebook and Google login for guest Wi-Fi access, and automated network monitoring.

"We are very proud of the Nuclias Cloud offering," said Lou Reda, President, D-Link Canada Inc. "It fits the Canadian market very well and offers both SMBs and Managed Service Providers an economical, reliable, powerful, yet simple alternative choice in the Cloud-Managed networking space."

Nuclias Cloud has been designed to meet the needs of Canadian businesses, large, medium or small. The Wave 2 Cloud-Managed Access Points are best-in-class and range from an economical AC1300 2X2 to a more enterprise level AC2600 4X4.

Nuclias Cloud-Managed Switches offer a robust set of features designed to support the most demanding applications, and range from 10 port to 52 port, in both PoE and non-PoE models.

For a full list of available models, visit: https://ca.dlink.com/en/business/nuclias/nuclias-cloud

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. D-Link has been creating complete end-to-end networking solutions and state-of-the-art solutions to benefit businesses for more than 33 years. This includes switches, wireless devices, network security, IP surveillance, and management solutions delivering best-in-class performance. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

Media Contact:

Pete Marino

Phone: 1-800-354-6522 x4048

Email: pete.marino@dlink.com

D-Link and D-Link logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2019. D-Link. All Rights Reserved

