D-Link Covr Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System Now Available in Canada

Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems offer the latest in Wi-Fi technology to deliver seamless, ultra-fast Wi-Fi in even the largest homes

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link, Canada's leader in home networking, is now shipping its Covr Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203).

D-Link Covr Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203): Covr your whole home in seamless Wi-Fi

Powered by the Qualcomm® Mesh Networking Platform, the Covr Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System provides seamless, reliable Wi-Fi that covers every square inch of the home. The Covr solution is perfect for HD streaming, video chats and Smart Home devices, and can cover homes of up to 5,000 square feet.

Offering one seamless whole home network, the Covr Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems provide the performance and connectivity needed to support the growing number of connected devices found in today's smart home. With AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi speeds, MU-MIMO technology, high-power amplifiers and 2x3(Rx) antennas at its core, the three Covr Points work together to provide enough speed and coverage to support multiple devices undertaking data-intensive tasks simultaneously no matter where they are inside and around the home.

Covr was designed to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones and give users seamless Wi-Fi in every corner of the house. Unlike other dual-band whole home Wi-Fi systems that use only two receiving antennas, Covr has three receiving antennas to detect and receive more data from all devices, improving overall performance.

To help ensure that connectivity is never compromised, D-Link has implemented smart roaming and smart steering technology in the Covr Mesh Wi-Fi system. Smart roaming is designed to continually analyze the wireless signal strength between devices, helping to automatically connect them to the Covr Point with the strongest Wi-Fi signal. Smart steering selects the best frequency band for the device so that everyone gets the best performance possible, reducing congestion, LAG and Wi-Fi dropouts.

For those who prefer a wired connection for certain devices such as Network Attached Storage (NAS), smart TVs and gaming consoles, two Gigabit Ethernet ports per Covr unit give a solid, dependable wired performance.

Covr offers effortless plug and play setup through either the D-Link Wi-Fi app or web-based interface. And Parental Controls help keep the kids and network safe by restricting access to certain websites, setting Wi-Fi schedules and limiting Wi-Fi usage on devices. Covr can also block devices and provide limited access to guests on the network.

"Wi-Fi coverage still continues to be the number one concern among connected households," said Lou Reda, president, D-Link Canada Inc. "Sometimes, even the most powerful routers can't reach certain parts of the home because of placement, building materials or home layout. This is why Mesh networking has been adopted so quickly in Canada. This multi-node approach gives people better placement options and spreads Wi-Fi evenly through the home delivering seamless, reliable and high-quality Wi-Fi across all devices."

Key benefits include:

More coverage - Covr's three discreet Covr Points cover up to 5,000 square feet – enough seamless Wi-Fi coverage for a wide variety of housing sizes and configurations.

- Covr's three discreet Covr Points cover up to 5,000 square feet – enough seamless Wi-Fi coverage for a wide variety of housing sizes and configurations. Smart roaming – All three Covr Points work together as one network, seamlessly connecting everyone to the strongest signal as they move from room to room, eliminating the need to disconnect and reconnect.

– All three Covr Points work together as one network, seamlessly connecting everyone to the strongest signal as they move from room to room, eliminating the need to disconnect and reconnect. High performance – Powerful 2x3(Rx) antennas, high-power amplifier and MU-MIMO technology combine to create a powerful, fast and highly efficient Wi-Fi network.

– Powerful 2x3(Rx) antennas, high-power amplifier and MU-MIMO technology combine to create a powerful, fast and highly efficient Wi-Fi network. Smart steering – Intelligent Wi-Fi that is designed to automatically place wireless devices on the optimal wireless band.

– Intelligent Wi-Fi that is designed to automatically place wireless devices on the optimal wireless band. Parental controls – Covr provides the ability to restrict access to certain websites, set Wi-Fi schedules for different devices, block devices and provide a guest network.

– Covr provides the ability to restrict access to certain websites, set Wi-Fi schedules for different devices, block devices and provide a guest network. Expandable network - Covr is a scalable solution. Simply add extra Covr Points where more coverage is needed.

- Covr is a scalable solution. Simply add extra Covr Points where more coverage is needed. Effortless plug and play setup - Configure the network using the free D-Link Wi-Fi mobile app or the easy-to-use web-based interface.

- Configure the network using the free D-Link Wi-Fi mobile app or the easy-to-use web-based interface. Lightning-fast wired connectivity - Two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports per unit provide high-speed wired connectivity for wired devices.

Availability and Pricing

The Covr Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203) has an MSRP of $329.99 and is available now at Best Buy and BestBuy.ca and will be available through other major retail outlets in Canada starting June 2018.

About D-Link

D-Link is the global leader in connectivity for home, small business, mid- to large-sized enterprise environments and service providers. An award-winning designer, developer and manufacturer, D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance and cloud-based network management. For more information, visit www.dlink.ca or connect with D-Link on Facebook.

