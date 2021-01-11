D-Link Delivers Digital Transformation Solutions for Home, Business and Education at CES 2021

At the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, attendees can learn about the newest D-Link networking innovations. Tweet this

Home Entertainment

Residents who need to remain connected to their business, stream movies with family, and game online with trigger-fast responses require efficient and robust Internet access at all times. Answering the call, D-Link is showcasing new mesh Wi-Fi solutions as evidence by 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the USB-C to 2.5G Ethernet Adapter (DUB-E250), and a professional-grade switch that delivers revolutionary Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5GE technology to users.

Distance Learning

Remote education has become prevalent for families and instructors who realize the need for sophisticated 5G products or Wi-Fi 6 solutions to maintain seamless digital learning lessons. Whether purely remote or in a combined at-home / on-campus situation, improving a home Wi-Fi efficiency, speeds and capacity are needed to ensure education remains up to par throughout the school year.

Remote Working

With many now solely working from home, businesses want to ensure their employees have reliable Wi-Fi solutions for data privacy and enhanced productivity. D-Link's 5G solutions are outfitted with groundbreaking features to maintain high-speed connections and supercharged capacity. This maximizes networking efficiency throughout the day and from nearly any location.

Nuclias Connect

For small and medium-sized businesses, show attendees can learn about the Nuclias Connect network management solution. With Nuclias Connect, organizations can facilitate simple, scalable control of indoor and outdoor networking environments. Professional IT administrators gain a customizable configuration of their existing infrastructure. Zero-touch provisioning provides minimal on-site installation, further enhancing safety measures for installers.

