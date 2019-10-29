D-Link Delivers Mesh Wi-Fi, McAfee Protection, Advanced Parental Controls With Exo

"If you enjoy the benefits of a traditional router, but also want mesh capability, you'll love Exo," said Rayan Fakhro, senior product line manager at D-Link Systems, Inc. "It blends powerful performance and seamless coverage plus includes McAfee's Secure Home Platform, which lets you customize parental controls and settings for each person in your home."

Exo routers provide four Gigabit Ethernet ports, plus a range of USB 3.0 and 2.0 options—which is more than the lifestyle mesh systems that often provide only one or two Ethernet ports. Additionally, many lifestyle mesh systems only provide one dual-band or tri-band option. All of the products in the Exo family work together, making it possible for people to personalize their Wi-Fi coverage and speed for their home and needs.

Each EXO router includes McAfee's SHP. The security suite starts working as soon as the router is set up, helping to protect every connected device on the network and kids from malicious websites and harmful content. It uses cloud-based machine learning that adapts to new threats in real-time by updating the threat database automatically. Each router comes with McAfee's SHP free for five years.

Availability and Pricing

DIR-3060-US AC3000 Tri-Band Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Router with McAfee's Secure Home Platform - $199.99

DIR-2660-US AC2600 Dual-Band Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Router with McAfee's Secure Home Platform - $169.99

DIR-1960-US AC1900 Dual-Band Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Router with McAfee's Secure Home Platform - $149.99

DIR-1360-US AC1300 Dual-Band Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Router with McAfee's Secure Home Platform - $99.99

DAP-1820-US AC2000 AC1200 Dual-Band Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Range Extender - $99.99

DAP-1620-EXO AC1200 Dual-Band Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Range Extender - $59.99

