D-Link Embraces Industry X.0 with Resilient Industrial Access Points

TAIPEI, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today introduced their newest Outdoor Industrial AC1200 Access Point DIS-3650AP and Indoor Industrial Access Point DIS-2650AP. Industry X.0 has been described as the digital reinvention of industries by leveraging advanced digital technologies to drive innovation and growth. With this accelerated rate of technological transformation, organizations require solutions such as D-Link's industrial-grade access points to improve operational efficiency and facilitate the success of Industry X.0.

D-Link's DIS-3650AP and DIS-2650AP are a vital part of any organization's network infrastructure in applications such as Smart Cities, Smart Transportation, and Smart Factories, as they provide mission-critical connectivity for industrial environments. With dual-band 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi, the access points deliver superior speeds and throughput up to 1200 Mbps. They support MU-MIMO for better handling of multiple data streams, and Airtime Fairness, Band Steering, and Fast Roaming optimize connectivity for all devices. The DIS-3650AP and DIS-2650AP are also PoE ready and feature WPA2 security for powerful protection. Setup and installation are easy with the included DIN rail mounting kit, and centralized management is convenient with D-Link's free network management solution Nuclias Connect.

Both D-Link industrial access points are built for harsh environments with a wide temperature tolerance. The DIS-3650AP is IP-67 rated for robust protection against dust and water, and the DIS-2650AP is IP-30 rated for protection against solid objects. The DIS-2650AP also provides additional features, including a removable 4-contact terminal block that facilitates power supply redundancy. With built-in 2KV surge protection and 15KV ESD protection, the DIS-2650AP is compliant with IEC international standards for industrial use.

D-Link – Building Networks for People

For over 35 years, D-Link has been committed to building high-quality, user-friendly, and environmentally sustainable networking solutions to connect products and people around the globe.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.dlink.com/.

SOURCE D-Link Corporation

Related Links

https://www.dlink.com/

