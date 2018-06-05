D-Link Enhances Current Covr Product Line With the Covr Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System

"With this new addition to our Covr lineup, we are bridging the gap between mesh networking early adopters and general, everyday users," said Nima Jamshidi, senior product line manager, D-Link Systems. "The new Covr Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System allows consumers to enjoy stable, consistent, and seamless Wi-Fi no matter the size or shape of their home."

The Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203) stretches AC1200 wireless signal to all corners of the home with its 2x3 antenna configuration for maximized range and connectivity. Delivering seamless coverage for up to 5,000 sq. ft. with three Covr points, the COVR-C1203 is fast enough to support multiple devices undertaking data-intensive tasks like simultaneous HD streaming. In addition, the COVR-C1203 is offered in a home-friendly design with swappable color plates to coordinate with the décor of one's home.

Covr Wi-Fi System Key Features

The Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203) offers the following features for delivering a scalable, seamless mesh wireless network:

Dual-Band AC1200 with MU-MIMO Technology: With Dual-Band AC 2x2 802.11ac Wave 2, and 2x3 (Rx) antennas at its core, each Covr Point provides enough speed to efficiently handle large groups of concurrent users

With Dual-Band AC 2x2 802.11ac Wave 2, and 2x3 (Rx) antennas at its core, each Covr Point provides enough speed to efficiently handle large groups of concurrent users Smart Roaming: Keeps devices connected to the strongest signal so users can move freely throughout their home and always stay covered

Keeps devices connected to the strongest signal so users can move freely throughout their home and always stay covered Smart Steering: Automatically directs a device to the optimum wireless band for reduced buffering and lag

Automatically directs a device to the optimum wireless band for reduced buffering and lag Easy Setup: Covr 3-Pack comes pre-paired and works straight out of the box, so you just need to plug in the Covr Points and get started. The refreshed D-Link Wi-Fi app provides a quick and simple way to customize your wireless network

Covr 3-Pack comes pre-paired and works straight out of the box, so you just need to plug in the Covr Points and get started. The refreshed D-Link Wi-Fi app provides a quick and simple way to customize your wireless network Smart Firmware Update: Let Covr keep your Wi-Fi system up to date automatically, or setup a daily schedule. Covr sends a push notification through the D-Link Wi-Fi App to keep the user informed of all the exciting updates (Feature available soon)

Let Covr keep your Wi-Fi system up to date automatically, or setup a daily schedule. Covr sends a push notification through the D-Link Wi-Fi App to keep the user informed of all the exciting updates (Feature available soon) Three-Year Limited Warranty: Includes a three-year limited warranty and D-Link's industry-leading customer service and support

Pricing and Availability

Detailed specifications and information are available online at dlink.com and availability and retail pricing are as follows:

3-Pack Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203-US) – $249.99

