D-Link Enhances Nuclias Cloud Ecosystem with New Partnerships, Access Points, and Features

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced some significant enhancements to its Nuclias Cloud Platform. The portfolio expands further with the introduction of four new Access Points (APs) whilst the cloud platform has some significant improvements including TRUSTe Privacy certification as well as the release of APIs to enable third-party integration with the Nuclias Cloud.

Starting with Purple, Stampede and Fydelia, D-Link plans to expand and augment the functionality of Nuclias Cloud by building a complete ecosystem around its Nuclias Cloud platform. Partnering with innovative companies capable of providing the latest technologies and customer requirements, D-Link hopes to broaden the appeal of its solution.

"As D-Link's flagship solution, long-term improvements to Nuclias are essential to help businesses take full control of their digital transformation. Working with new and dynamic organizations ensures we can react quickly to market needs." declared John Lee, Chairman, D-Link. "We're happy to announce integrations with a few selected partners that enhance the value proposition of our platform for all business users. With solutions and tools addressing the requirements for Guest Wi-Fi and Hospitality needs, these partnerships provide opportunities for success and bigger business wins."

Other Improvements to the Nuclias cloud platform include:

Single Sign-On (SSO) brings our Nuclias Cloud and Nuclias Connect platforms together by providing a single portal for Cloud and non-Cloud customers to manage their networks. Nuclias Connect customers can easily connect to their on-premise network without complicated network configuration and without charge.

The Integrated Captive Portal gets enhanced Social login capabilities with the integration of Twitter and Weibo authentication. Guest access is further improved with SMS Integration using Twillio to provide One Time Password (OTP) capabilities and optimize Guest Wi-Fi experience.

New External Captive Portal (ECP) configuration that hospitality and retail stores may leverage to retain customer loyalty and redirect to dedicated Captive Portal for discount vouchers, user authentication and user management.

By obtaining TRUSTe Privacy certification, D-Link demonstrates its compliance with recognized laws and regulatory standards.

Designed for enterprise environments, four new Access Points further expand the capabilities of the Nuclias Cloud platform. The DBA-3620P and DBA-3621P Access Points provide seamless wireless connectivity whilst the DBA-1520P and DBA-2720P complete the Nuclias Cloud portfolio. All of these access points feature 802.11ac Wave 2 technology with MU-MIMO for reliable multi-device high-speed connectivity. PoE support allows for quick, simple deployment, and support for WPA3™ ensures secure connectivity. Nuclias zero-touch provisioning and deployment ensure configuration and management is consistent across the site.

DBA-3621P

IP67-rated rugged industrial design

AC1300 Wave 2 dual-band speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps

2 x 2 antenna

1 x 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet PoE port

DBA-3620P

IP55-rated dust and water-resistant

AC1300 Wave 2 dual-band speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps

2 x 2 antenna

1 x 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet PoE port

DBA-2720P

AC2100 Wave 2 Tri-Band transfer speeds of up to 400 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band and two 867 Mbps 5 GHz band

2 x 2 antenna

1 x 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet PoE port

DBA-1520P

AC1750 Wave 2 dual-band transfer speeds of up to 450 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band and 1300 Mbps in the 5 GHz band

3 x 3 antenna for efficient handling of simultaneous connections

1 x 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet PoE port

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with more than 2,000 workers in 60 countries.

SOURCE D-Link

Related Links

https://www.dlink.com

