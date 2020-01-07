D-Link Expands mydlink Family with New Intelligent Cameras at CES

DCS-8630LH and DCS-8627LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight Cameras

400 lumen LED spotlight

Color and infra-red night vision

Edge-based person detection

IP65 weatherproof

Glass-break detection

Speaker/siren with two-way audio

Google Assistant/ Alexa voice commands can turn on/off spotlight and siren

The DCS-8630LH features built-in smart home hub with Zigbee™ Technology

DCS-8526LH – Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera

360 degree horizontal view with 340 degree pan / 105 degree tilt

Panorama view angle selection

Edge-based person detection

Built-in Ethernet port for wired connection

Physical privacy mode

DCS-8302LH – Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera

Edge-based person detection

Splash proof indoor/outdoor design

Built-in Ethernet port for wired connection

Built-in microphone and speaker with siren

DCS-8000LHV2 Mini Full HD Wi-Fi Camera

Compact size 3.7 x 4.5 x 9.5 cm

Full HD resolution 1080p at 30 fps with 138 degree FOV

FOV Edge-based person detection

Availability

DCS-8000LHV2 is currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

DCS-8526LH, DCS-8627LH, DCS-8630LH will be available in 2020Q1.

DCS-8302LH will be available in 2020Q2.

