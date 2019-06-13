D-Link Expands mydlink Smart Home Family With New DCS-8600LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Package thieves, vandals, and stray cats beware—D-Link today announced its new Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera—the DCS-8600LH. The camera joins D-Link's family of Wi-Fi cameras and smart products, bringing motion detection, cloud recording, voice control, and more to the improved mydlink family and app.

"With our new outdoor camera, people don't have to choose between reliability and quality," said Rayan Fakhro, senior product line manager at D-Link. "It delivers both wired power and high-definition video while expanding what people can do with their smart home and the mydlink ecosystem."

The new outdoor camera can stream live video to a smart TV or any video hub from Amazon or Google with a simple voice command. When motion is detected, a rich notification is sent through the mydlink app with a snapshot of what's happening, which appears on the device's lockscreen. From there, people can tap to see live video or speed dial one of two emergency contacts.

The camera also includes continuous local recording with a microSD card and cloud recording, and recording is triggered when motion is detected within the frame or custom activity zones. D-Link offers 24 hours of free cloud recording for up to three cameras, plus paid subscriptions that start at $2.49/month and provide more recording options and longer durations.

Other specifications and features include:

135 ° wide-angle view

wide-angle view Full HD 1080p video quality

IP65-rated weatherproof housing and cord

-4 ° F to 113 ° F operating range

F to 113 F operating range Up to 23 feet of high-quality night vision

Two-way audio with built-in microphone and speaker

Availability and Pricing

The new DCS-8600LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera is available now for $149.99.

About D-Link

D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect homes, businesses, and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more, visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link on Facebook, Twitter and D-Link's Blog.

D-Link, mydlink, and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2019. D-Link. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE D-Link Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dlink.com

