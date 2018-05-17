D-Link Expands Vigilance Camera Line with 3 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Network Camera

"D-Link continues its commitment to adopting the latest in technology by bringing H.265 support to a more affordable price point," said Randy Bart, senior product line manager, D-Link Systems. "As the number of devices continues to grow, bandwidth becomes a larger issue. This camera helps to solve that problem by decreasing bandwidth without sacrificing video quality."

To maximize bandwidth efficiency and improve image quality, the DCS-4633EV provides real-time video compression and supports three separate profiles for simultaneous video streaming and recording. High quality video resolution allows for noise reduction and clear details within simultaneous video streams. The DCS-4633EV features WDR image enhancement to deliver improved image quality in conditions with uneven or difficult lighting, so subjects can be identified in hard to see areas.

More About the 3 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Network Camera:

Maximum Resolution: 3 megapixel resolution (2048 x 1536)

3 megapixel resolution (2048 x 1536) Compression: H.265/H.264/MJPEG

H.265/H.264/MJPEG Storage: MicroSD card slot for onboard storage

MicroSD card slot for onboard storage Environment Capabilities: Rugged IP66 weatherproof housing

Rugged IP66 weatherproof housing Light Conditions: Day/Night IR filter, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Built-in smart IR LED illuminator

Day/Night IR filter, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Built-in smart IR LED illuminator Operating Temperature Range: -30 to 50 °C (-22 to 124 °F)

-30 to 50 °C (-22 to 124 °F) Network Connectivity: 10/100 Ethernet Port

10/100 Ethernet Port Power Options: Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Pan/Tilt/Zoom Functionality: 10 times digital PTZ

10 times digital PTZ Interoperability: Onvif-compliant, Unified D-Link API

Onvif-compliant, Unified D-Link API Frame Rate at Max. Resolution: 30 frames per second (FPS)

30 frames per second (FPS) Warranty: D-Link 5-year warranty

Availability

The new 3 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Network Camera is currently available at any of D-Link's vast network of channel partners, including value-added resellers (VARs), distributors and online retailers. For more information, visit dlink.com.

About D-Link

D-Link is the global leader in connectivity for home, small business, mid- to large-sized enterprise environments, and service providers. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in broadband, cloud-based network management, IP Surveillance, switching and wireless. For more information visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link on LinkedIn, Spiceworks and the D-Link Blog.

