D-Link Expands Vigilance Camera Line with 3 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Network Camera

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced the Vigilance 3 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Network Camera (DCS-4633EV), a professional surveillance solution suitable for small, medium and large enterprises. This high-definition camera features H.265 support, IP66 capabilities for outdoor use and a microSD card slot for local recordings. Featuring a rugged, all-in-one design, the DCS-4633EV is an extremely reliable and ideal solution for deployment in a wide range of surveillance applications without the need for additional accessories.
"D-Link continues its commitment to adopting the latest in technology by bringing H.265 support to a more affordable price point," said Randy Bart, senior product line manager, D-Link Systems. "As the number of devices continues to grow, bandwidth becomes a larger issue. This camera helps to solve that problem by decreasing bandwidth without sacrificing video quality."
To maximize bandwidth efficiency and improve image quality, the DCS-4633EV provides real-time video compression and supports three separate profiles for simultaneous video streaming and recording. High quality video resolution allows for noise reduction and clear details within simultaneous video streams. The DCS-4633EV features WDR image enhancement to deliver improved image quality in conditions with uneven or difficult lighting, so subjects can be identified in hard to see areas.
More About the 3 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Network Camera:
- Maximum Resolution: 3 megapixel resolution (2048 x 1536)
- Compression: H.265/H.264/MJPEG
- Storage: MicroSD card slot for onboard storage
- Environment Capabilities: Rugged IP66 weatherproof housing
- Light Conditions: Day/Night IR filter, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Built-in smart IR LED illuminator
- Operating Temperature Range: -30 to 50 °C (-22 to 124 °F)
- Network Connectivity: 10/100 Ethernet Port
- Power Options: Power over Ethernet (PoE)
- Pan/Tilt/Zoom Functionality: 10 times digital PTZ
- Interoperability: Onvif-compliant, Unified D-Link API
- Frame Rate at Max. Resolution: 30 frames per second (FPS)
- Warranty: D-Link 5-year warranty
Availability
The new 3 Megapixel H.265 Outdoor Dome Network Camera is currently available at any of D-Link's vast network of channel partners, including value-added resellers (VARs), distributors and online retailers. For more information, visit dlink.com.
About D-Link
D-Link is the global leader in connectivity for home, small business, mid- to large-sized enterprise environments, and service providers. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in broadband, cloud-based network management, IP Surveillance, switching and wireless. For more information visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link on LinkedIn, Spiceworks and the D-Link Blog.
D-Link and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018. D-Link. All Rights Reserved
