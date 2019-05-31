D-Link Introduces New DGS-1250 Series Switches to its Gigabit Smart Managed Switch Portfolio

Additional Features:

Static Routing - network administrators can divide the network into VLANs, increasing network efficiency

Availability

The DGS-1250 series switches are currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

* Full management support will be available after the 2nd firmware release

